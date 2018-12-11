BizReport.com | IT Research Library | Free Magazines | Jobs
BizReport : Ecommerce : December 11, 2018


Report: 57% of holiday spending is mobile

The 2018 holiday shopping season is off to a tremendous start. According to Adobe's latest analysis, between November 1 and December 6, US consumers spend more than $80 billion - that is an 18% increase in YoY spending.

by Kristina Knight

Comparatively speaking, between the same dates in 2017, US consumers spend $67 billion - that is $13 billion less than this year.

More than the overall spend differences, though, is the increase in mobile spending. According to Adobe's data more than half of the spend is coming from mobile devices, with $23.7 billion coming straight from smartphones. Mobile devices have seen an overall increase in spending of 54% YoY, and are accounting for just over half of the overall spend thus far.

Much of that increase is due to shoppers buying online via mobile device and then picking up in-store (BOPIS). The BOPIS spend is up 46% YoY, with about one-fifth of shoppers choosing to spend in this way.

"Retailers are reaping the rewards of their investments in mobile and have seen unprecedented success in converting mobile traffic to sales. Holiday shoppers have relied heavily on their mobile devices, resulting in an unprecedented 55% percent year-over-year increase in sales from smartphones alone. Indeed, smartphones are driving this season's impressive growth. So far this season, we see $8.4 billion more dollars coming from smartphones versus last year, compared to $3.8billion more dollars coming from desktop computers compared to last year," said Taylor Schreiner, director, Adobe Digital Insights.

However, all is not sparkling in the holiday spend. Out of stock levels are also up, with about 2% of product page visits resulting in this notification. Out of stock levels are expected to cost retailers nearly $2 billion this holiday season.

Tags: 2018 holiday spending, Adobe Analytics, ecommerce, m:commerce trends, mobile commerce, mobile marketing, retail spending










