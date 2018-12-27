How to use FOMO as part of social strategy

by Kristina Knight

Experiential marketing

"In response to the relentless rise of consumers embracing experiential marketing, look for retailers and brands to invest heavily in temporary experiences that help them vie for every last holiday dollar. I expect to see more pop-up shops than ever before, particularly in high-traffic centers. Look for brands to pop-up in city spaces as well as inside stores, and look for retailers to deepen their investments in pop-ups that expose them to new audiences in new markets," said Dave Bruno, Direct, Order Management, Aptos.



Tapping into FOMO

"Almost 70 percent of Millennials admit to experiencing FOMO, and growth in Millennial spending on experiences has tripled growth in spending on goods since 2014. We can expect this behavior to continue growing across generations, not just Millennials, forcing brands to rethink how they connect to their customers," said Bruno.



Creating sustained experiences

"Some brands have mastered the art of 'Instagrammable' moments - like the Museum of Ice Cream - but many are still struggling to design sustained experiences that build loyalty. In the year ahead, we'll see more brands commit to creating experiences that engage and excite people, understanding their target customers' values and how their brand promise aligns to those values. Armed with that deep understanding of customer expectations, brands will be able to design integrated experiences that entertain, educate and empower shoppers in a way that will keep them coming back," said Bruno.

