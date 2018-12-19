Expert: How GDPR is impacting the holiday

by Kristina Knight

Kristina: Ad spending seems to have slowed a bit in the EU over the past year - is this because of the new GDPR regulations?

Patrick Hogan, Director of Legan Affairs, Digital Remedy: By nature, GDPR implications to marketers will have a significant impact on holiday ad buying and online sales in Europe due to the extreme change in the data landscape.

Kristina: Is this an opportunity for marketers to try some new things as far as ad creative and strategy?

Patrick: There is always an opportuntity for marketers to test new creative and deployment strategies. This year alone has seen some of the most aggressive testing programs as a result of new compliance regulations. Possibly some new content strategies within the social platforms, and use of brand-based (versus direct response) OTT strategy.

Kristina: The U.S. hasn't passed expansive data privacy regulations as of yet - do you foresee that happening in the future?

Patrick: Many have suggested, and we'd agree, that U.S. laws will mirror many of the principles of GDPR, such as the consent requirement, data accessibility, and right to be forgotten. There will be so much information to gather, both in terms of user data and in the way we collect, store, and move that data, that going through this process in rough draft now will give significant lead time to develop a streamlined process for when the laws start getting implemented, like the California Consumer Privacy Act which goes into effect in 2020.

Kristina: How can marketers and brands use this time to get a better handle on their customers?

Patrick: This is also a huge opportunity for marketers to get ahead of these looming reforms, and thinking forward to what other new laws will emphasize. Being clear and upfront with customers towards gaining consent when collecting personal data, and remaining compliant with what you do with that data is the best plan to avoiding slip ups. In order for retailers to have extremely effective campaigns during the holidays, they are going to need to partner with trusted, compliant data providers who are confident with their consent management and GDPR compliance. Fostering these kinds of relationships are going to be extremely valuable to digital advertisers during this first holiday season post-GDPR.

Kristina: What are three things you believe marketers need to test during this holiday season? How might they go about these tests?

Patrick: 1. Take the time to test out different procedures including various approaches towards acquiring consent, delivering messaging, and mapping data collected. Figure out what works, what doesn't work, and what is practical or impractical for your processes moving forward.

2. Use this time to assess different vendors for consent management and data management. There will be a holiday spending rush in the months ahead, which will provide a great opportunity to gather a lot of data and test out what works best for the needs of your organization.

3. Work on forming internal procedures and training teams to get ahead of the game and prepare individuals on how to be compliant with new regulations, and to be vigilant in addressing any issues that my arise.

