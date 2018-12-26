Search BizReport
BizReport : Advertising : December 26, 2018
4 ways data will improve for 2019 marketers
Data continues to be a key ingredient to any marketing campaign. Even with the implementation of GDPR across Europe and its impact on North American brands, data continues to be a strong part of marketers' strategy. Here are four ways brands can improve their use of data in the New Year.
ABM will be a core platform for marketers in the martech stack
"ABM platforms are quickly becoming the third, key part to the B2B marketing tech stack in addition to CRM and marketing automation technologies. These two latter technologies focus on known, individual contacts but for B2B marketing strategies where an account-based approach is critical to driving customer success, ABM is a must have," said Peter Isaacson, CMO, Demandbase. "With these three technologies in the marketing stack in 2019, B2B marketers can span individual to account, and known to unknown in their marketing and sales activities."
Connected data will be king
"The marketing technology landscape is increasingly fragmented and that's not going to slow down. But marketers will need to find a solution to stop isolated data sources from negatively impacting their marketing capabilities in 2019. By integrating key marketing technologies such as CRM, marketing automation and ABM platforms, marketers can start to share data across these applications and get the complete customer view that they crave," said Isaacson.
Next best action will become feasible at scale
"Marketers have long talked about taking the ideal next best action when it comes to marketing programs based on where people are in the buying cycle. However, this has been impossible to achieve without massive amounts of data being synthesized by AI in real time," said Isaacson. "The emergence of AI to take over manual tasks involving huge data sets means that automated next best action triggered by specific activity in the buying cycle will become a reality in 2019."
Persona-based advertising is dead
"B2B advertising is one of the last frontiers of marketing to be modernized but is finally undergoing a massive transformation that will significantly improve performance and the efficiency of ad dollars. In 2019, more marketers will combine an immediate understanding of their target accounts with sophisticated intent data to identify the most likely buyers at those accounts, meaning B2B advertising will achieve precision and scale and finally replace the outdated personas approach that marketers were previously forced to use," said Isaacson.
Tags: advertising, customer data, data, data strategy, data trends, Demandbase, ecommerce
