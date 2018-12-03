Search BizReport
News by Topic
Marketing
- Advertising
- Search Marketing
- Email Marketing
- Loyalty Marketing
- Mobile Marketing
- Social Marketing
- Viral Marketing
- Trends & Ideas
- Internet Marketing 101
Beyond Marketing
BizReport : Internet : December 03, 2018
2 ways IoT can protect brands in the new year
As we near the changing of the calendar to 2019, experts believe we'll see more focus on the Internet of Things, and how these things can help protect consumer and enterprise data. Here are two ways one expert believes brands and marketers can use IoT to improve overall security.
By Enterprises, to secure communications
"Making smart products, IoT devices, is the new product differentiator - even ovens have IP addresses now," said Don Boxley, CEO & Co-Founder, DH2i. "Companies that have been investing in IoT initiatives understand that the IoT gateway layer is the key that unlocks a high return on those IoT investments. IoT gateways manage device connectivity, protocol translation, updating, management, predictive and streaming data analytics, and data flow between devices and the cloud. Improving the security of that high data flow with a Zero Trust security model will drive enterprises to replace VPNs with micro-perimeters. Micro-perimeters remove an IoT device's network presence eliminating any potential attack surfaces created by using a VPN."
By organizations, to better secure hybrid cloud offerings
"Many organizations are pursuing a hybrid strategy involving integrated on-premises systems and off-premises cloud/hosted resources. But traditional VPN software solutions are obsolete for the new IT reality of hybrid and multi-cloud. They weren't designed for them. They're complex to configure, and they give users get a "slice of the network," creating a lateral network attack surface. A new class of purpose-built security software will emerge to eliminate these issues and disrupt the cloud VPN market. This new security software will enable organizations to build lightweight dynamic micro-perimeters to secure application- and workload-centric connections between on-premises and cloud/hosted environments, with virtually no attack surface," said Boxley.
Tags: 2019 IoT trends, DH2i, internet of things, IoT trends
Tweet
Subscribe to BizReport
Please enter your e-mail here:
Latest Headlines
- 2 ways IoT can protect brands in the new year
- 3 Predictions for holiday shopping season
- Thanksgiving Weekend Wrap: Mobile a new force
- Study: New subscribers more likely to read
- Cyber Monday stats strong
- Reports underline importance of Black Friday
- Thanksgiving retail sales break $3b
- 2 IoT Trends to Watch in 2019
BizReport Research Library
Download the latest marketing research & free white papers