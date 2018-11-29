BizReport.com | IT Research Library | Free Magazines | Jobs
BizReport : Ecommerce : November 29, 2018


Thanksgiving Weekend Wrap: Mobile a new force

While mobile is not a new shopping method, in year's past mobile spending has been significantly lower than desktop. This Thanksgiving Weekend, mobile changed. According to Adobe Analytics, mobile's traffic share jumped a whopping 18% over the holiday weekend.

by Kristina Knight

And it isn't just the traffic that soared. Adobe's data shows that while traffic to merchant sites was 54% mobile, revenue also saw significant YoY increases, accounting for just over one-third of purchases. Added to that, more consumers were buying via mobile device and picking up in-store later on.

"Converting mobile traffic to sales has long been a thorn in the side of retailers, but investments in making the experience faster and easier have paid off. Cyber Monday shoppers relied heavily on their mobile devices, resulting in an unprecedented 55.6 percent year-over-year increase from smartphones alone. Additionally, Buy Online Pick Up Instore saw a record 65% increase, signaling that retailers are increasingly fulfilling consumer expectations for integrated cross-channel experiences," said Taylor Schreiner, director, Adobe Digital Insights.

Shopping numbers for Cyber Monday ($7.8b in sales) and Black Friday ($6.2b in sales) were also strong - and also skewing to mobile consumers, according to Adobe.


To help merchants better connect with holiday shoppers, AdColony has released the 2018 Holiday Shopping Survey which breaks down holiday shoppers. Their data found that nearly three-fourths of shoppers are between ages 45 and 74 years of age and that more than half (59%) use mobile devices "more or all" of the time.

Their data also found these shoppers found the mobile shopping experience to be comparable to the desktop experience, and that these shoppers are using their phones to research products as well as to find the best deals/prices.

More AdColony data can be accessed here.

Tags: AdColony, Adobe Analytics, ecommerce, m:Commerce, mobile commerce, mobile marketing, retail trends, Thanksgiving Weekend retail










