BizReport : Loyalty Marketing : November 16, 2018


Study: Poor CX a wedge between customer, brand

There is a thin line between love and hate - and that line is customer service. According to new data out from Sitel Group, most consumers (75%) will stop engaging with a brand after a bad customer service experience, and that half (50%) have stopped engaging with brands within the past year because of a bad experience.

by Kristina Knight

The good news? A good customer service experience can increase a customer's loyalty to that merchant or marketer. The 2018 CX Index Report further found that consumers are willing to pay more for improved customer service, with millennials and Boomers willing to pay more for a product or service if it meant their CX would be better.

"Sitel Group is committed to helping brands strengthen their customer relationships and engage with shoppers in more meaningful ways," said Mike Small, Chief Client Officer, Sitel Group. "With the 2018 CX Index Report, we are able to demonstrate the core needs and expectations of today's multigenerational customer base and provide unparalleled insight into what makes or breaks consumers' loyalty to and advocacy of brands."

Other interesting findings from the report include:

▪ 61% of Millennial Men are likely to have a better online shopping experience
▪ 53% of Boomer Women are likely to have a better in-store shopping experience
▪ 52% of Millennial Men are willing to pay for better customer service
▪ 35% of Boomer Women are willing to pay for better customer service
▪ Financial/Banking, Travel, Hospitality are the sectors consumers are most willing to pay for better CX

More Sitel data can be accessed here.

Tags: advertising, customer loyalty, customer service, ecommerce, loyalty marketing, Sitel Group










