BizReport : Advertising : November 15, 2018
Study finds new comfort level for data collection
While some data collection is creepy to consumers, most agree that "some form" of data collection is okay as long as it personalizes the online experience. That's a key takeaway from new Clinch data which shows that nearly two-thirds (64%) of consumers are comfortable with data collection which makes ads more relevant to their wants and needs.
Researchers with Clinch surveyed 500 shoppers to come to their conclusions. Another interesting fact is that consumers do not currently feel that ads are personalized and/or relevant to them "a majority of the time", and that 35% say they see the same ads too often. This is an indicator that brands aren't using the data they care collecting prudently.
"Personalization needs to be pervasive across platforms and ad units. Unifying data and creative to create holistic campaigns is critical as consumers move through their digital lives consuming all different types of content throughout the day," said Oz Etzioni, CEO, Clinch. "The data, creative tools and technology are available. Brands need to commit to building personalization-first strategies to create more meaningful consumer connections."
Other interesting findings from the Clinch data include:
▪ 31% of consumers say ads are personalized to them most (75% or higher) of the time
▪ 79% say Facebook ads are effective for them, 56% are influenced by Instagram ads
▪ 33% say a combination of static/display and video ads influence them to purchase
According to the research, social media is an increasingly important part of the advertising pie with 70% of those surveyed saying that they have made a purchase because of a social media ad.
Tags: ad data trends, advertising, advertising data, Clinch, data collection trends
