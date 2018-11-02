Most shoppers influenced by branded video

by Kristina Knight

According to Animoto's 2018 State of Social Video report, nearly three-quarters (73%) of consumers say a brand's social media presence has an impact on their purchasing decision, and nearly half (48%) report that brands' Instagram video clips have influenced purchase decisions. What's more, about one-third (32%) of shoppers visit brand's social media pages before going to brand websites.

"Video was ranked number one by consumers as the preferred form of content that they want to see from brands on social media. Video ads were ranked as the top medium through which consumers have heard about a new brand or product on social media. 46% of consumers stated that they watched more video ads on social media than they do commercials on television, with 57% of millennial respondents reporting they do so," write the report authors.

And, while more brands are creating social video, they may need to do more. Animoto's research found that social media is the top reason that brands have created videos over the past year, and that most are creating an average of 2 videos per month for social media. But, when compared with consumers' consumption, there is a case for more video. About half (49%) of consumers report watching videos via IGTV - Instagram's video channel - and most of those (70%) report watching a branded video.

How are brands answering the call for video? More and more are looking at employees' video creation skills. Just over two-thirds (69%) rely on in-house video creation, and execs report that when hiring they look at a potential employee's video skills (84%).

Tags: Animoto, social marketing, social media trends, social video, social video tips, social video trends