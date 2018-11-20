Search BizReport
Mobile Marketing : November 20, 2018
How mobile will impact holiday shopping
This holiday season is expected to be a record-breaker in many categories. Amazon and several other retailers have already broken out "Black Friday" sales, and the first week of November shopping resulted in 3 billion-dollar sales days. One more place retailers will feel a change is mobile.
According to new data out from Oath, mobile will be one of the major sales factors this holiday season. Their data, gleaned from a survey of more than 1,000 American shoppers, indicates that mobile is being used both in-store and online, and is both influencing purchase decisions and making actual purchases. Nearly two-thirds (62%) of shoppers say they'll shop both online and in-store, with Millennials the most likely to see an item in-store and then purchase online.
Researchers found that about one-third of all shoppers will likely buy online and then pick up in-store, and nearly 20% will see an item in-store but then buy from another retailer after checking prices. Mobile devices are the most likely way consumers are price-checking. Other ways shoppers will use mobile devices include:
▪ 71% will use mobile devices to compare pricing
▪ 69% to research products
▪ 61% to talk with friends/family about gift ideas
▪ 55% to check reviews while shopping in-store
"Consumer holiday shopping habits are changing," write the Oath researchers, "with mobile becoming a key touchpoint on the path to purchase. To make the most of your holiday campaigns, be sure to take an omnichannel, multi-format approach to reach consumers at the moment of intent."
More Oath data can be accessed here.
2018 holiday shopping trends, M:Commerce, mobile commerce, mobile marketing, mobile shopping trends, Oath
