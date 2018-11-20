How mobile will impact holiday shopping

by Kristina Knight

According to new data out from Oath, mobile will be one of the major sales factors this holiday season. Their data, gleaned from a survey of more than 1,000 American shoppers, indicates that mobile is being used both in-store and online, and is both influencing purchase decisions and making actual purchases. Nearly two-thirds (62%) of shoppers say they'll shop both online and in-store, with Millennials the most likely to see an item in-store and then purchase online.

Researchers found that about one-third of all shoppers will likely buy online and then pick up in-store, and nearly 20% will see an item in-store but then buy from another retailer after checking prices. Mobile devices are the most likely way consumers are price-checking. Other ways shoppers will use mobile devices include:

▪ 71% will use mobile devices to compare pricing

▪ 69% to research products

▪ 61% to talk with friends/family about gift ideas

▪ 55% to check reviews while shopping in-store

"Consumer holiday shopping habits are changing," write the Oath researchers, "with mobile becoming a key touchpoint on the path to purchase. To make the most of your holiday campaigns, be sure to take an omnichannel, multi-format approach to reach consumers at the moment of intent."

More Oath data can be accessed here.

