Election Day didn't stop shoppers

by Kristina Knight

What Election Day did shed light on was this: consumers are accessing news sites, social media, and shopping across their devices. Consumers checked in on election day headlines from their phones while shopping, and checked in on social media while in line to vote. In fact, visits to news sites spiked more than 300% on election day as consumers checked in on early voting results and other issues related to voting and the election.

"Election Day, while providing distractions in the form of news coverage and voting delays, merely drove consumers to source new ways to shop while keeping track of election results. Smartphone usage and news site access went up, prompting shoppers to turn to multi-screen or multi-device methods to continue searching and shopping. Predictions of a record-breaking retail season remain on track," said Taylor Schreiner, Director of Adobe Digital Insights.

Breaking down Election Day trends, Adobe's research found total sales reached $1.48 billion, a 13% increase YoY, and all six November days leading up to the Election reached the $1 billion sales marker, indicating a strong holiday shopping season could be in store for merchants.

Thanks to that strong start, Adobe is now predicting that the overall holiday shopping season will bring in $124 billion in US online revenue. Overall, Adobe's experts believe Thanksgiving Day sales will increase by at least 16%, and that about 20% of the holiday spend will be spent between Thanksgiving Day and Cyber Monday.

Meanwhile, Salesforce experts believe mobile will be a big contender in the race for holiday dollars; according to their data smartphones will account for two-thirds (68%) of all ecommerce visits, and that Cyber Week will account for about 40% of digital revenue for the season.

"Mobile is undoubtedly the most disruptive force in retail since the onset of ecommerce," said Rick Kenney, Head of Consumer Insights, Salesforce. "This is the year shoppers turn to phones, buying more on phones than any other device, and making far more visits, too. We'll see more visits from phones this season than total ecommerce visits across the entire 2015 shopping season. And even those in-store shoppers are mobile -- 83 percent of shoppers aged 18-44 are using their phones while in a physical store."

According to Salesforce, at least half of all 2018 holiday season shopping will be finished by December 2.

Tags: 2018 Election Day, 2018 holiday shopping advertising, Adobe Digital Insights, ecommerce, ecommerce trends, retail tips, retail trends, Salesforce