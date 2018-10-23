Top tips to make holiday campaigns GDPR compliant

by Kristina Knight

Audit your lists

"Since the holidays are the busiest season of the year for many small businesses and online marketers, we recommend a thorough audit of your lists. If you rely on consents obtained by your digital marketing partners, make sure that you have been specifically identified in the properly worded consent clause. For example, ask if they have GDPR compliant opt-in forms built into their email marketing systems and whether they have expressly named you as a business partner with whom they will share collected data for marketing purposes. This can save lots of time and headaches, especially when the holiday campaigns are in full swing. Not to mention avoiding the hefty fines associated with non-compliance of GDPR," said Aleksandra Kubis, Head of Legal, GetResponse.



Ask agencies you work with about their contact sources

"If you're working with a marketing agency to help execute your holiday campaigns, you need to be sure they're GDPR compliant or you can be held liable. To avoid this situation, be sure contacts know exactly how you'll use their data," said Kubis. "Additionally, before you launch your campaign, ask your marketing agency for the source of their contacts, verification of opt-ins, and if the contacts have opted-in across the various marketing channels you're using for your campaign such as mobile and social."

Simplify how contacts update their settings

"When GDPR went into effect in May 2018, users' inboxes were filled with opt-in requests. The sheer volume of requests led to many users ignoring them. We call this "opt in fatigue." The lack of confirmation that a customer has opted-in to remain on a vendor's email list can result in significant missed opportunities," said Kubis. "Make it easy for users to change their preferences, withdraw consent, and update their contact info."

