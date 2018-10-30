BizReport.com | IT Research Library | Free Magazines | Jobs
BizReport : Ecommerce : October 30, 2018


Study: Shoppers feeling let down by online experience

In a significant change from 2017 numbers, Pitney Bowes 2018 Global Ecommerce Study found that nearly two-thirds (61%) of shoppers "are disappointed" by the online shopping experience. That is up 20% from 2016, when researchers found only 41% were disappointed by the experience.

by Kristina Knight

Just what is the most frustrating part of the online experience? Researchers found that most of the disappointment came in after the purchase - shipping costs, package tracking problems, confusing return policies, and late arrivals topped the list.

Despite these frustrations, though, more people continue to push shopping online - the Pitney Bowes report found 94% of shoppers are now going online to make purchases, and that nearly half (46%) go online to shop at least weekly.

"The silver lining for retailers: consumers are giving you the blueprint for how to get it right, and those who get it right will be rewarded with customer loyalty and revenue growth," said Lila Snyder, President of Commerce Services, Pitney Bowes. "Fast and free shipping is a must. Retailers invest millions of dollars in marketing to drive consumers to their ecommerce sites, but all of that expense and effort is for not if they don't also invest in attractive fast and free shipping offers that meet consumer expectations. Successful high-growth retailers and brands not only exceed their customers' expectations on the post-purchase experience, but they leverage every consumer touchpoint to build brand awareness, further strengthening customer loyalty."

Other interesting findings from the 2018 Global Ecommerce Study from Pitney Bowes include:

▪ 91% of US shoppers "will leave" merchant sites not offering fast and free shipping
▪ 47% consider 2-day shipping fast
▪ 76% of shoppers prefer free over fast shipping
▪ 90% of shoppers share frustrations with online merchants via social media and/or never purchase from that merchant again

More data from the study can be accessed here.

Tags: ecommerce, ecommerce experience, loyalty marketing, m:commerce, mobile marketing, Pitney Bowes










