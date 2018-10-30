Search BizReport
News by Topic
Marketing
- Advertising
- Search Marketing
- Email Marketing
- Loyalty Marketing
- Mobile Marketing
- Social Marketing
- Viral Marketing
- Trends & Ideas
- Internet Marketing 101
Beyond Marketing
BizReport : Ecommerce : October 30, 2018
Study: Shoppers feeling let down by online experience
In a significant change from 2017 numbers, Pitney Bowes 2018 Global Ecommerce Study found that nearly two-thirds (61%) of shoppers "are disappointed" by the online shopping experience. That is up 20% from 2016, when researchers found only 41% were disappointed by the experience.
Just what is the most frustrating part of the online experience? Researchers found that most of the disappointment came in after the purchase - shipping costs, package tracking problems, confusing return policies, and late arrivals topped the list.
Despite these frustrations, though, more people continue to push shopping online - the Pitney Bowes report found 94% of shoppers are now going online to make purchases, and that nearly half (46%) go online to shop at least weekly.
"The silver lining for retailers: consumers are giving you the blueprint for how to get it right, and those who get it right will be rewarded with customer loyalty and revenue growth," said Lila Snyder, President of Commerce Services, Pitney Bowes. "Fast and free shipping is a must. Retailers invest millions of dollars in marketing to drive consumers to their ecommerce sites, but all of that expense and effort is for not if they don't also invest in attractive fast and free shipping offers that meet consumer expectations. Successful high-growth retailers and brands not only exceed their customers' expectations on the post-purchase experience, but they leverage every consumer touchpoint to build brand awareness, further strengthening customer loyalty."
Other interesting findings from the 2018 Global Ecommerce Study from Pitney Bowes include:
▪ 91% of US shoppers "will leave" merchant sites not offering fast and free shipping
▪ 47% consider 2-day shipping fast
▪ 76% of shoppers prefer free over fast shipping
▪ 90% of shoppers share frustrations with online merchants via social media and/or never purchase from that merchant again
More data from the study can be accessed here.
Tags: ecommerce, ecommerce experience, loyalty marketing, m:commerce, mobile marketing, Pitney Bowes
Tweet
Subscribe to BizReport
Please enter your e-mail here:
Latest Headlines
- Top 3 tips to a better ecommerce experience
- Study: Shoppers feeling let down by online experience
- Expert IDs how to develop video content strategy
- How SMBs can engage more shoppers this holiday
- Expert: How digital storefronts are bringing customers into stores
- Despite concerns, Americans failing to protect online data
- Top tips to make holiday campaigns GDPR compliant
- Crowds stress holiday shoppers in-stores
BizReport Research Library
Download the latest marketing research & free white papers