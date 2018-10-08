Study: Shoppers don't want ties

by Kristina Knight

Researchers with the DMA's Customer Engagement - Acquisition and the Consumer Mindset study found that 73% of consumers avoid long-term service contracts and that just over half (54%) look for the "most flexible" subscription options, despite the cost savings associated with longer term commitments.

But your business doesn't include a subscription option? Perhaps it should. The researcher further found that nearly half (45%) of subscription shoppers "would pay more" for products/services that are included in subscription plans. The key, of course, is to find the right subscription plan and option for the customer base.

"Flexible subscriptions are well-suited to a consumer's desire for more choice and control across all aspects of the customer experience. These offer customers a way to try something new without having to commit themselves to a long-term relationship - offering a combination of increased convenience, competitive prices and better service," said Rachel Aldighieiri, MD of the DMA.

Other interesting findings from the report include:

▪ 77% of parents are in at least one subscription service

▪ 83% of households with incomes over $75,000/year have at least one subscription

▪ 59% of Millennials believe subscription services are valuable

