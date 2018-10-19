Study: Influencers pushing more products

by Kristina Knight

Researchers found that 36% of social media users have made a purchase because of an influencer and that about 10% more "may have" but say they couldn't recall a specific post or purchase.

"Participants indicated that they have purchased a wide array of products after seeing them promoted by an online influencer. Beauty and cosmetic items represented the biggest category of purchase overall, with 31.1% of participants making a purchase after seeing it promoted by an online influencer. That is followed closely by clothing and fashion accessories, with 28.8% of participants indicating they had made a purchase; and food and beverage, with 27.6% of participants making a purchase as the resulting of seeing an online influencer promoting the product," write the report authors.

Other interesting findings from the report include:

▪ 74% of social media users "know" what an influencer is and 1 in 7 say they are an influencer

▪ 35% of Millennials say they've made food/beverage purchases because of an influencer

▪ 46% of women have made beauty purchases because of an influencer

▪ 48% say Facebook impacts their product/service purchases

▪ 38% say YouTube influences their purchases

▪ 34% say Instagram influences their buys

More data from the IZEA report can be accessed here.

Tags: influencer marketing, influencer trends, IZEA, social marketing, social marketing trends