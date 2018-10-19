Search BizReport
BizReport : Social Marketing : October 19, 2018
Study: Influencers pushing more products
While influencers aren't pushing thousands upon thousands of product dollars, they are beginning to push more purchases. That's the word from new IZEA research which finds that about one-third of social media users have purchased a product because of an influencer's post.
Researchers found that 36% of social media users have made a purchase because of an influencer and that about 10% more "may have" but say they couldn't recall a specific post or purchase.
"Participants indicated that they have purchased a wide array of products after seeing them promoted by an online influencer. Beauty and cosmetic items represented the biggest category of purchase overall, with 31.1% of participants making a purchase after seeing it promoted by an online influencer. That is followed closely by clothing and fashion accessories, with 28.8% of participants indicating they had made a purchase; and food and beverage, with 27.6% of participants making a purchase as the resulting of seeing an online influencer promoting the product," write the report authors.
Other interesting findings from the report include:
▪ 74% of social media users "know" what an influencer is and 1 in 7 say they are an influencer
▪ 35% of Millennials say they've made food/beverage purchases because of an influencer
▪ 46% of women have made beauty purchases because of an influencer
▪ 48% say Facebook impacts their product/service purchases
▪ 38% say YouTube influences their purchases
▪ 34% say Instagram influences their buys
More data from the IZEA report can be accessed here.
Tags: influencer marketing, influencer trends, IZEA, social marketing, social marketing trends
