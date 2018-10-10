Study: Cyber Monday emails key to holiday success

by Kristina Knight

The Monday after Thanksgiving, called Cyber Monday for more than ten years, is key to marketers holiday success. That's the word from Yes Lifecycle Marketing's new 2018 Holiday Marketing Guide which shows that Cyber Monday email messages generate the highest conversion rates, averaging 9.8%.

That is about 2x higher than average conversion rates. Researchers also found that 53% of Cyber Monday emails are sent on Cyber Monday, not a day or so out as with other holiday dates including Black Friday.

"Shopping events like Cyber Monday have become table stakes for marketers looking to maximize revenue during the holiday season, but the competition for customer attention and share of wallet is stiffer than ever," said Jim Sturm, president of Yes Lifecycle Marketing. "To cut through the noise, marketers must evaluate factors such as day of the week performance, themes and offers and tweak their Cyber Monday campaigns accordingly."

Michael Iaccarino, CEO and chairman of Infogroup, parent company of Yes Lifecycle Marketing said, "[In] order to make the most of these holidays, drive meaningful engagement and generate revenue, marketers need to utilize intuitive technology to identify consumers' shopping behaviors and preferences and rely on data-savvy services teams that can translate this data into a cohesive, results-driven holiday marketing program."

Other interesting findings from the report include:

▪ Cyber Monday emails sent on the Tuesday following showed a 16% open rate but only a 2.7% conversion rate

▪ Percent Off discount subject lines averaged an 18% conversion rate

▪ Black Friday emails sent the Tuesday before the event generated a 9% conversion rate (2017)

▪ Thanksgiving emails sent on Wednesday generated a 17% open rate

More data from Yes Lifecycle Marketing can be access here.

