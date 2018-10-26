How SMBs can engage more shoppers this holiday

by Kristina Knight

Promote

"For holiday sales, mention the promotion in your ad copy and utilize A/B test ads for performance. While Promotion Extensions are now available to all Google Ads users, they may not always trigger. Incorporate promotions and discounts in ad copy while utilizing the promotion extension to make sure customers see the offer, which can also expand your real estate on the results page. If you have more than two promotions running, consider a value-add such as free shipping in the ad copy and a coupon code in the promotion extension. Always be sure to create unique copy variants to test your ads. Chances are that one ad will outperform others. Once you've identified the winner, you'll want to start showing the higher converting copy more often," said Alison Garrison, Senior Director of Marketing & Creative Services, Volusion.

Make ads social

"For SMBs, ads on Facebook, Instagram, and Pinterest are invaluable and can drive sales to highly targeted audiences. Using curated lifestyle images can help set your brand apart from the drab product photos flooding the platforms. For example, with Christmas, SMBs can add a holiday theme to ads by including images such as pinecones, Christmas Trees, ornaments or wrapped gifts. The visual nature of the ad can help convey its messaging far better than even the words can. You can also create gift guide Pinterest boards and images. SMBs live and die by Pinterest, especially around the holiday season. Using curated gifts guides such as 'Best Gifts for Teens' or 'Gifts for Dad Under $50' or 'Outdoor Enthusiast Gifts under $100' lets your shoppers know that the pin is shoppable, and won't be a loose end. Optimize these resources with descriptive title tags and meta descriptions. Pin all of your curated items to a Pinterest board, then use Canva to create an eye catching image showcasing some or all of the products on the list. Pin on Pinterest with a thorough description, and voila! This is an efficient way of driving sales to specific products, while also making life easier for consumers," said Garrison.

Remarket

"Remarketing is a great way to turn interested site visitors into buyers. By creating unique audience lists early on, you can build and curate lists of users to target based on their behavior on your site. An abandoned shopping cart list can easily help you identify customers that have already expressed interest in purchasing your product(s). Send a targeted ad with a discount code to help take them from cart abandoner to converter. Also consider creating a dynamic remarketing campaign. While these ads are not as aesthetically pleasing as a traditional remarketing ads, a dynamic strategy can catch customers right where it matters most by showing them the exact product or products they've viewed, enticing them back to your site," said Garrison.

Tags: 2018 holiday marketing tips, advertising, ecommerce, mobile marketing, remarketing tips, Volusion