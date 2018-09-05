How Online Marketers Can Streamline Internal Communication

How you speak with your teammates about the specs for a client project, the proper procedure for going live, or the status of an emergency can make or break any of your campaigns. On top of that, communication takes time--so if you aren't communicating efficiently, it can quickly eat into the productivity of your team.

So what can online marketers do to streamline these ongoing conversations?

Choose the Right Platforms



First, you need to choose the right communication platforms, and think critically about what you're currently using. Evaluating Outlook vs. Gmail, for example, may allow you to find that your current email system is inefficient, and could be substantially improved in terms of organization, performance, and accessibility.

You'll also want to compare several competitors for your chat platform of choice, your project management platform, and even your phone service to ensure your employee communications are consistent, uninterrupted, and easy to send, receive, and organize.

Optimize Your Meetings



Meetings are the bread and butter of communication for most marketing teams, and in some cases, they're the best way to transmit and exchange information. However, useless meetings end up wasting $37 billion or more every year. If you aren't careful, your meetings could waste more time than they save.

Consider:

- Frequency. Daily meetings probably aren't necessary. Take a look at your schedule and see how much of it is filled with meetings--if you barely have time for anything else, you might have a problem with scheduling too many meetings.

- Duration. Meetings tend to swell to fill whatever time was allocated for them; if you schedule it for an hour, it will last an hour. Instead, schedule your meetings for much shorter periods of time, such as 15 minutes. You'll be amazed what you're able to get done.

- Organization. Always start meetings with a clear agenda for what needs to be discussed and how you're going to discuss it; this will keep the meeting on-task. End with a clear list of action items and key takeaways.

Establish Clear Protocols



Next, make sure you have clear protocols in place for how and when your employees should communicate. For example, you'll want to make it clear when it's appropriate to email, versus when it's appropriate to call or text. You can use an email analytics tool to understand how your employees use email, and use that information to create clear guidelines for improvement.

You'll also want to establish "light" rules for how to email, such as suggesting that employees use bullet points and numbered lists to make emails easier to read, or mandating the use of concise subject lines. You can't expect employees to communicate efficiently unless you define what "efficient communication" is.

Encourage Feedback



Finally, encourage feedback from your employees. If employees feel comfortable sharing information about inefficiencies they see, and what they think can be improved, you'll have a better chance of identifying weaknesses before they affect your bottom line. Plus, you may be able to gather tips about how to improve communication further, from an insider's perspective.

Your internal communication will always be a work in progress, but if you have the right productivity tools in place and the right mentality for how to identify and address inefficiencies, you'll gradually work toward a much more fluid and democratic system. Always be on the lookout for new ways to improve, and challenge yourself to take them on.

Tags: