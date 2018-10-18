How GDPR could impact holiday spending

by Kristina Knight

Kristina: As a European-based marketing company, what fresh perspective can you offer U.S. based marketers when it comes to GDPR?

Aleksandra Kubis, Head of Legal, GetResponse: While our corporate headquarters is based in Europe, GetResponse is a global company with offices in the U.S., Latin America, Canada, and Malaysia. And since GDPR impacts marketers around the world, it's important that marketers are certain they are in compliance. However, being based in Europe does gives us a different perspective on GDPR. Please remember that GDPR applies not only to companies established in Europe, but also to companies located outside of EU that offer goods or services (paid or free of charge) to persons in the EU or monitor their behavior. As we are much closer to GDPR, our experience with this regulation combined with implementation of measures to comply with the new laws can certainly be of benefit for US based marketers. It is important to understand that due to GDPR, people are very aware of their rights with respect to privacy and data protection. Standards of protection of personal data become more and more stringent and it seems a trend that goes global. Proper and transparent processing of data is very important to build trust and fruitful cooperation with your customers. You just need to take care of data protection in almost all aspects of your business activity. Because of GDPR we have already become familiar with this concept and naturally recognize data protection requirements as one of key elements of how we run our business.

Kristina: How does GDPR impact holiday marketing campaigns across social, mobile, and integrated digital marketing platforms?

Aleksandra: It may sound counterintuitive at first, but GDPR could potentially have a positive effect on the performance of holiday marketing campaigns across mobile and integrated digital marketing platforms.



The new law imposed on businesses that they improve their privacy policies, how they collect and store consent, and finally - who they're communicating with.



In theory then, during the hottest retail sales season, marketers should only be contacting those who've previously provided them with the appropriate consent.



Kristina: What about social media?

Aleksandra: The situation might be slightly different with some digital channels like social media, where you're able to display advertisements to public, which means users who aren't yet in your database. For this reason, it's likely that marketers will allocate bigger budgets to acquire new contacts across such channels.



At the same time, thanks to GDPR, more businesses are aware of the negative side of implicit consent, so hopefully, we'll see less unsolicited messages and more communication that's relevant and tailored to our needs.

