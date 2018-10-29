Expert IDs how to develop video content strategy

by Kristina Knight

Kristina: Video is becoming more important for consumers which means brands need to be in the video space. But, how can brands know what their customers are looking for in video content?

Todd Patton, Head of Comms & Story, TwentyThree: Ideally, of course, we'd all love to be able to intuitively know what works best for our customers when we first start producing video content, but it's not always that simple. One of the biggest pieces of advice we often share at TwentyThree is that companies need to properly measure their video to know what works. Does your audience like long or short content? Do they convert after watching a video? All of these questions can be answered when brands start to measure engagement and conversions that come from video. However, we found that only 38% of marketers measure their video engagement and 18% measure the leads generated from video content.



By integrating video data directly into Google Analytics, a CRM, or marketing automation system can drastically change an organization's data. Through engagement, they can see that people are actually watching the videos they produce. And through conversions, they can see how many leads or customers resulted from their efforts. These metrics will help shape the video strategy of an organization instead of just relying on plays or impressions.

Kristina: Does data analysis play into this?

Todd: Data is king when it comes to video. Cisco predicts that 80% of website data will be from video in the coming years, which means it's time for marketers to integrate video data into their systems or they'll be missing a large chunk of their user activity. For example, if a user has spent 10 minutes on a webpage, it's vital to know if 7 minutes of that was spent watching a video.

Kristina: How can brands use customer journey stages to create a better video strategy?

Todd: Just like any other marketing campaign, video should be well-thought out for where the customer is in their journey. Have they already expressed interest? Have they ever heard of your brand? A short 15-second clip might work well for a potential customer that has never heard of your brand and is browsing their Facebook feed. But someone who is already in the marketer's database might be closer to a conversion and needs a different type of video to convince them that they should invest into your product or service. We've even seen brands use video to automate follow up emails after a prospect has watched a product video on a landing page, asking if they needed more information on the video they engaged with.

Kristina: Are there stages that are more important for video content than others?

Todd: There aren't necessarily different stages that are more important when it comes to video, (they are all important) but I'd say there are different channels that are important for each stage of the customer journey. Social video is great for engaging an audience at the beginning awareness stage. Longer form content or educational videos on a company's website are great for moving that prospect closer to a conversion. And lastly, case stories or testimonials through video email, checkout pages, and an entire website are incredibly influential to finally convert that lead into a customer.

