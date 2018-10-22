Crowds stress holiday shoppers in-stores

by Kristina Knight

Across age groups and genders, expect more shoppers to buy in-store this holiday season. That, according to new data out from Natural Insight, whose researchers found more than three-quarters of men, women, Millennials and Gen Xers plan to buy holiday gifts online this year.

"The survey results highlight the significance of providing an exceptional in-store experience to drive foot traffic and sales this holiday shopping season," said Stefan Midford, CEO and president of Natural Insight. "Today's consumers exist in a world that moves at an unparalleled pace and retailers need to embrace changing consumer needs and be prepared for early holiday shoppers to remain competitive."

Some interesting findings from the report include:

▪ 47% say they'll shop before December 1 this year, up 10% YoY

▪ 20% of those shopping in November will hit Black Friday sales

▪ 46% of men plan to complete holiday shopping before December 1

Just over half of shoppers say they'll spend less than $250 on holiday gifts this year.

Full survey details can be accessed here.

Tags: 2018 holiday shopping trends, advertising, ecommerce, holiday ecommerce, holiday shopping trends, Natural Insight