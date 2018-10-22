Search BizReport
BizReport : Ecommerce : October 22, 2018
Crowds stress holiday shoppers in-stores
According to new data out from Natural Insight, crowds are the top stressor for holiday shoppers (65%), but that isn't keeping them out of stores. In face, researchers with Natural Insight found that most shoppers (88%) are going to buy in-store this season.
Across age groups and genders, expect more shoppers to buy in-store this holiday season. That, according to new data out from Natural Insight, whose researchers found more than three-quarters of men, women, Millennials and Gen Xers plan to buy holiday gifts online this year.
"The survey results highlight the significance of providing an exceptional in-store experience to drive foot traffic and sales this holiday shopping season," said Stefan Midford, CEO and president of Natural Insight. "Today's consumers exist in a world that moves at an unparalleled pace and retailers need to embrace changing consumer needs and be prepared for early holiday shoppers to remain competitive."
Some interesting findings from the report include:
▪ 47% say they'll shop before December 1 this year, up 10% YoY
▪ 20% of those shopping in November will hit Black Friday sales
▪ 46% of men plan to complete holiday shopping before December 1
Just over half of shoppers say they'll spend less than $250 on holiday gifts this year.
Full survey details can be accessed here.
Tags: 2018 holiday shopping trends, advertising, ecommerce, holiday ecommerce, holiday shopping trends, Natural Insight
