BizReport.com | IT Research Library | Free Magazines | Jobs
about us | ad info
BizReport

RSS feed Get our RSS feed

Search BizReport

News by Topic

Marketing

Beyond Marketing

White Papers

Magazines

Jobs




BizReport : Advertising : October 12, 2018


Brands: Why you should measure increments not return

Return on Ad Spend (ROAS) has long been a key guide for marketers, but with more data becoming available every day, one expert believes ROAS should no longer be the go-to measurement for advertisers and brands. Instead, he believes incrementality is now key. Here's why.

by Kristina Knight

Kristina: Brands have been using Return on Ad Spend (ROAS) to determine the success of their campaigns for years. Why is this metric not, perhaps, what brands should be looking at?

Alexei Chemenda, CRO for Apps & Managing Director - US, Adikteev: ROAS gives you an overview of the revenue attributed to a given partner. What ROAS doesn't show you is whether that action would have happened without that partner or not.

Imagine putting up a sign at the entrance of a restaurant stating, "free dessert today." If you were just looking at ROAS, you would only be looking at how many people entered the restaurant. But the real question is, "how many people entered the restaurant as a result of the sign?"

Kristina: You've said that incrementality is a better metric - what is incrementality?

Alexei: Incrementality is comparing the behavior of users targeted by the ads to the users in a control group (or holdout sample). It is measuring the difference between the two groups to determine if there was a revenue lift (or not).   
Kristina: Why is it a more powerful tool for marketers?

Alexei: The question should not be why incrementality is a more powerful tool, but rather, why ROAS is the wrong metric.

The answer to both questions is that incrementality is a powerful tool because it shows the true value of every marketing channel, whereas ROAS does not.  

Kristina: How can brands begin using incrementality within their campaigns?

Alexei: Brands who have a finite number of users should start by creating a holdout group that they don't target and begin discussing incrementality with every partner they run a campaign with.

Tags: ad metrics, Adikteev, advertising, advertising data, advertising measurement, campaign ROI, return on ad spend










No Comments

Email to a friend Email to a friend

Print this article Print this article

Subscribe to BizReport




More articles from this category

More Stories on Related Topics



Latest Headlines

More...


BizReport Research Library

Download the latest marketing research & free white papers


Most Popular White Papers

BizReport.com | IT Research Library | Free Magazines
© 1999- BizReport. All Rights Reserved | Privacy Policy | Disclaimer

http://www.bizreport.com/2018/10/brands-why-you-should-measure-increments-not-return.html

 

 

Copyright © 1999- BizReport. All rights reserved.
Republication or redistribution of BizReport content is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
BizReport shall not be liable for any errors in the content, or for any actions taken in reliance thereon.