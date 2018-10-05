Brands: How to streamline digital strategy

by Kristina Knight

Skip the Intrusive Ads

"Consumers want the option to interact with relevant video messages on their terms. People know they're being marketed to, but don't want to feel the pressure of engaging ad at an inconvenient time. With all the simple choices consumers now have in terms of on-demand video content, products to buy at their leisure, and myriad of options to communicate with friends on social platforms and messaging apps, this age of consumer choice only makes a forced or intrusive advertising experience more obnoxious," Jim Johnson, Vice President of Account Planning, Exponential.

The Importance of the ROI

"One of the major trends we are seeing are requests for demonstrable ROI on video advertising," said Johnson. "For too long, video has been held to metrics that were focused on video exposure and view duration, without regard to eventual purchases or customer loyalty metrics. Given the steady increases in ad blocking and users skipping pre-roll, mid-roll and other forced video ad experiences, it's clear that the delivery and/or content of these messages is missing the mark with consumers. Instead, think about creating content that engages the user, leads to a purchase and can show considerable ROI."

Work with the Right Partner

"Embracing this new reality is something we are seeing more brands adopt, and they are looking for media partners who can help measure ROI on video advertising without alienating their potential customers with intrusive formats. That measurement is increasingly in the form of sales, leads, and performance metrics that were once reserved for banner ads or search," said Johnson.

Tags: advertising, advertising strategy, digital ad strategy, ecommerce, email marketing, Exponential, loyalty marketing, mobile marketing, social marketing