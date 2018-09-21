Study: Holiday shoppers starting earlier

by Kristina Knight

In 2017 just over $690 billion was spent over the holiday seasons with more than half (59%) of those purchases happening on the major "sale" days like Black Friday and Cyber Monday.

"Holiday shopping is unique; understanding the preferences, traditions and trends that shape consumer behavior and decision-making is critical to a successful holiday season," said Sara Spivey, Chief Marketing Officer at Bazaarvoice. "Brands and retailers that produce enticing experiences to inspire and connect with shoppers will stand out above the rest."

Other interesting findings from the Bazaarvoice report include:

• 42% of holiday shoppers say they hit store sales and specials shopping days to "get into the holiday spirit"

• 90% plan to give physical gifts to loved ones

• 33% plan of give "experiential gifts" - like trips or spa days

• 57% of shoppers are impulse buyers during the holiday season

And, while advertising is quite important holiday shoppers, with 47% noting promotions and sales influence their purchases, about one-third (32%) report customer reviews influence them to buy.

More data from the Bazaarvoice Holiday Headquarters 2018 can be found here.

