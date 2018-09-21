Search BizReport
Beyond Marketing
BizReport : Ecommerce : September 21, 2018
Study: Holiday shoppers starting earlier
While the big holiday rush won't be seen before the Thanksgiving holiday in the US, new data out from Bazaarvoice finds that 25% of holiday shoppers will begin their holiday preps about three months prior to December 25th. This means merchants need to have their holiday strategies in place as quickly as possible.
In 2017 just over $690 billion was spent over the holiday seasons with more than half (59%) of those purchases happening on the major "sale" days like Black Friday and Cyber Monday.
"Holiday shopping is unique; understanding the preferences, traditions and trends that shape consumer behavior and decision-making is critical to a successful holiday season," said Sara Spivey, Chief Marketing Officer at Bazaarvoice. "Brands and retailers that produce enticing experiences to inspire and connect with shoppers will stand out above the rest."
Other interesting findings from the Bazaarvoice report include:
• 42% of holiday shoppers say they hit store sales and specials shopping days to "get into the holiday spirit"
• 90% plan to give physical gifts to loved ones
• 33% plan of give "experiential gifts" - like trips or spa days
• 57% of shoppers are impulse buyers during the holiday season
And, while advertising is quite important holiday shoppers, with 47% noting promotions and sales influence their purchases, about one-third (32%) report customer reviews influence them to buy.
More data from the Bazaarvoice Holiday Headquarters 2018 can be found here.
Tags: 2018 holiday shopping trends, advertising, Bazaarvoice, ecommerce, mcommerce, mobile marketing
