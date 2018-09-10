BizReport.com | IT Research Library | Free Magazines | Jobs
BizReport : Mobile Marketing : September 10, 2018


Reports ID mobile trends, lifecycle for brands

Mobile continues to take up a larger percentage of consumers' digital time, whether that time is spent with social media, video streaming, or shopping. Two new reports identify key mobile areas which are key for brands' mobile strategy.

by Kristina Knight

First, PubMatic has release new data which shows that more budget dollars continue to skew mobile. The mobile ad spend increased 25% YoY for Q2 of 2018. One of the more interesting points: mobile users are skewing more toward apps rather than browsers, and that many are pushing their video viewing habits to mobile, as well.

"We are continuing to see the rise of in-app at the core of programmatic ad spend. As consumer engagement steadily shifts to mobile app environments, and the potential for both publishers and advertisers to capitalize on this trend is huge," said Paulina Klimenko, senior VP of corporate development at PubMatic. "At PubMatic, we are committed to providing publishers with the technology and tools to monetize this growing audience while also pushing for the same quality standards for apps that we have seen emerge for desktop and mobile web."

More details from PubMatic's Q2 Quarterly Mobile Index can be accessed here.

Meanwhile, data out from Adjust indicates the lifecycle of apps continues to shrink with consumers deleting apps within six days if they aren't reengaged to the app in that span of time.

The life span of entertainment and lifestyle apps seems to be the shortest, with consumers uninstalling within a 24 hour period, while apps for e-commerce and travel have life spans between 10 and 11 days.

"Without uninstall and reinstall data, mobile marketers can't retrace when users drop off, improve retargeting campaigns, or evaluate partners properly," explained Paul H. Müller, Co-Founder and CTO at Adjust. "Before, when a user re-installed an app, it appeared either as a session, reattribution or a new install - which gives an inaccurate view of the user journey, compromises data sets, and eats into marketers' budget."

More data from Adjust's report can be accessed here.

Tags: Adjust, PubMatic, app trends, appvertising, mobile marketing, mobile marketing trends, mobile trends










No Comments

