Parcel shipping key for merchants, to hit 100b in 2020

The largest parcel volume comes from China, which showed a 28% YoY increase in parcel shipments. Tripling the volume of both the United States and Japan. China now accounts for roughly half (53%) of the parcel volume in the Pitney Bowes report.

"China continues to have the greatest impact on the growing shipping market in terms of absolute scale and growth," said Lila Snyder, President, Commerce Services at Pitney Bowes. "Globally, ecommerce continues to drive growth in all regions. Global ecommerce giants continue to raise the bar, resetting consumer expectations when it comes to shipping. As retailers and marketplaces race to keep up with increasing consumer expectations, carriers must create efficient, seamless services that deliver in a world of 'fast and free' ecommerce shipping."

Other interesting findings from the report include:

• US has the highest parcel shipping revenue at $107 billion

• Japan as the highest average of packages per person at 76

• Sweden (9% growth), UK (8% growth), and Germany (6% growth) led European shipping

