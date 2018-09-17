How to use content to convert toy shoppers

by Kristina Knight

Product reviews and content are proven conversion makers for most types of clothing, shoes, and yes, toys. Still, many merchants aren't making the most of their content to get more eyes on their toy collections.

"Search Engine Optimization (SEO) can help ensure that products appear in the search results on major search engines. The goal is to be very highly ranked," said Dave Feinleib, CEO, Content Analytics. "We know that one-third of all clicks go to the first result, and 75 percent of clicks go to the first page of results for every search term. Once shoppers make it to the actual product detail page or PDP, great content matters a lot. A shopper can't make an informed decision without clear images of the product, a compelling product description and, whenever possible, videos that show the product in a real-world situation."

Especially for online shoppers, the content is important - that's because most toy shoppers want to interact with the toy in question. Digital shopping takes away the tactile options, so rich product content grows in importance.

"The good news is, we've seen lots of brands get their product content into great shape--but they need to work with a vendor who can get the job done, get the content live on the various e-commerce sites, and do so quickly," said Feinleib. "That, of course, is where we specialize and where we work with toy brands like Mattel and Hasbro, baby brands like Munchkin and Dorel, and CPGs like PepsiCo to make their products really shine online. It's important to have the right tools in place both to monitor your products and to optimize them for the highest conversion rates possible."

What kinds of product content is important for toy buyers? Descriptions, of course, but also product reviews. According to Feinleib reviews are important not only for digital shoppers but for those planning to purchase in-store but who are researching online first.

"The majority of shoppers now look to reviews to help make informed purchase decisions, even if they're purchasing in-store. Vendors need to track a few key metrics here. First, review coverage, which is a measure of how many of their products have reviews. Second, average review scores, which is measure of what shoppers think of their products. And last but especially not least, negative reviews," said Feinleib. "Vendors need to act on negative reviews right away or those reviews can destroy the sales of a product and bring down overall brand value. We have Negative Review alerts for just this reason, so that vendors can stay on top of shopper reviews without having to check each review themselves. Great reviews will help build trust, but critical reviews can cause damage extremely fast."

