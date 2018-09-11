How real estate data can inform marketers' decisions

by Kristina Knight

Kristina: What do these findings mean for marketers across various industries, including Insurance, Finance, Telecom, and Utilities?

Shuchita Shekhar, Insights & Analytics Manager, Eyeota: These trends indicate an increased understanding amongst marketers of how consumer lifestyles have rapidly shifted towards digital and how audience data can be leveraged to create a touch point in each stage of the purchase funnel. Real estate data provides a psychographic indicator of a consumer's life-stage and lifestyle. With the right data mix of intent, demographics and lifestyle, marketers are able to connect with their target consumers at the point of impact.

Kristina: What types of data are real estate marketers using, and which prove to be the most helpful in better understanding the customer?



Shuchita: While spend on audience data by real estate brands remains relatively small, globally, marketers mostly invest in sociodemographic data such as parenthood, income levels, house ownership, and affluence. Interest based segments are used in-conjunction to identify lifestyle interests.

A combination of intent with lifestyle and sociodemographic segments makes for a good data strategy for reaching both potential and in-market consumers based on where they are in life (married, retirees, young starters etc.).

In the US, real estate brands have been seen to use data for more b2b marketing - seeking professionals, decision makers, C-suite or those in-market for commercial/office spaces.

While consumers are increasingly turning to mobile and online to make informed buying decisions when it comes to real estate, real estate marketers are still learning to leverage data to understand and target their consumers early in the decision making stages. As content strategy evolves to reach consumers with a message that resonates such as safety, luxury, affordability, well-being, relevancy of audiences will become imperative as well as the right time to reach them.

Kristina: Are there any further conclusions you would like to draw from the results?

Shuchita: While real estate data is well utilized by industries that are related, such as Financial institutions & Telecom, demand from b2c marketers such as Retail is still limited. Given the distribution of population, the US market poses a great opportunity to develop adoption of such lifestyle indicators for a variety of consumer products, a trend well demonstrated by brands in AUNZ.

Kristina: What is the future of the real estate market?

Shuchita: In terms of data, as audience targeting strategies evolve into creating a continuous and personalized dialogue with the consumer, real estate data such as house ownership, neighborhoods, affluence, shop locations frequented etc. will continue to see more demand in creating a holistic consumer profile. Apart from the current big spenders, B2C brands such as Supermarkets, F&B, Pharma/Healthcare can leverage shopper location data to reach consumers and influence their behavior while shopping both online and in-store. Publishers have the golden opportunity to monetize their data across data categories of interest, intent and sociodemographics.

