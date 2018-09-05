Expert: Why YouTube's non-skippable ads might turn consumers off

by Kristina Knight

There have been several studies about the importance of the customer experience and a key finding among the report is that consumers don't want their experience - whether they are reading something on the Washington Post or watching a clip on YouTube - to be interrupted with ads. They feel the same about ads breaking in to video content on Facebook.

"While it's important for creators producing quality content to be rewarded for their efforts, it should not come at the cost of interrupting the viewer experience. Instead, creators are often motivated by opportunities that are relevant to their audiences, which is one of the reasons they gravitate towards brand sponsorships. Building a trusted environment is just as much about the user experience as it is pairing valuable content with proper advertising,

said Claudia Page, SVP, dailymotion.

Rather than force viewers to watch an ad, Page suggests alternative monetization options such as a partnership between a video creator and advertiser.

"Today's content creators and publishers are focused on creating high-quality content to meet consumer demand and retain viewers in an evolving video landscape, but creating the right content is only half the battle. In a crowded and fragmented digital media landscape creators can have difficulties breaking through the "noise" to get their content seen by the right audiences. Working with a partner that helps creators produce premium videos that matter while increasing discoverability of that video by their core viewers, non-intrusively, will allow for greater monetization. Therefore, creators and publishers need to outline the value they bring to viewers and work alongside platforms to build a model that more successfully connects viewers with trusted partners without interrupting the viewing experience," said Page. "This would mark a significant shift away from platforms' historically lopsided focus on traffic monetization at the expense of providing trusted, quality content to viewers."

