BizReport.com | IT Research Library | Free Magazines | Jobs
about us | ad info
BizReport

RSS feed Get our RSS feed

Search BizReport

News by Topic

Marketing

Beyond Marketing

White Papers

Magazines

Jobs




BizReport : Email Marketing : September 20, 2018


Elements of a successful cart abandon email strategy

Shopping cart abandon rates continue to be a big problem for merchants around the globe. New data out from Campaigner shed light on how merchants can better strategize their email campaigns to re-engage shoppers to finish those purchases.

by Kristina Knight

Three hours. This seems to be the prime time for merchants to send reengagement emails that will encourage a shopper to complete a purchase. According to Campaigner's experts, reengagement emails sent within the first three hours that a digital cart was abandoned grabbed a 40% open rate and a 20% click through rate. Of course, simple sending a "did you for get about your cart" email won't get those shoppers to click through. Here are three elements that can help increase email conversions.

First, include a strong subject line. Merchants should test a number of subject lines to find the subjects that are the highest converting. Those subject lines can then be personalized .

Second, include the items abandoned in the cart. Provide informative product content and persuasive ad copy in the email body, and perhaps a contact button so that shoppers can reach a customer service or support member if they have questions.

Third, include a strong CTA. Call to Action buttons are very important for reengagement emails. Make these buttons easy to see and ensure the landing page is easily navigable. One of the best CTAs? Free shipping - according to the data most (93%) shoppers say they are "motivated to buy" because of free shipping. Make that a central point of your call to action.

Data shows that more than two-thirds (68.3%) of shoppers abandon their online shopping carts. Some are just browsing, but more are put off by shipping costs, need more product information, and run into a lengthy check-out process. Merchants can reengage these shoppers with the right email copy and a streamlined checkout process.

Tags: Campaigner, cart abandonment tips, ecommerce, email marketing, email marketing strategy, email marketing tips, shopping cart abandonment










No Comments

Email to a friend Email to a friend

Print this article Print this article

Subscribe to BizReport




More articles from this category

More Stories on Related Topics



Latest Headlines

More...


BizReport Research Library

Download the latest marketing research & free white papers


Most Popular White Papers

BizReport.com | IT Research Library | Free Magazines
© 1999- BizReport. All Rights Reserved | Privacy Policy | Disclaimer

http://www.bizreport.com/2018/09/elements-of-a-successful-cart-abandon-email-strategy.html

 

 

Copyright © 1999- BizReport. All rights reserved.
Republication or redistribution of BizReport content is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
BizReport shall not be liable for any errors in the content, or for any actions taken in reliance thereon.