Confronting the Major Challenges Businesses Have When Scaling Marketing

Scalability is something businesses are always thinking about. And even when growth happens organically, it doesn't come without friction. In particular, businesses often find it challenging to properly scale up their marketing efforts and keep pace with key growth objectives. Recognizing these points of contention before they emerge will give your business a better chance of stimulating growth without increasing risks or becoming bogged down by inefficiencies.

Scaling Up: 5 Marketing Challenges Businesses Face



On the marketing front, there are some challenges businesses commonly experience as they scale.

Let's investigate a few of them so you can avoid the same fate.

1. Updating Manual Processes That No Longer Work



"As our clients begin to experience higher volume, they often discover that manual processes simply stop working. In many cases, it's not just that existing systems can't support growth, but actively prevent it," explains Michael Johnson of Bridgepoint Consulting. "Many also find that the cost per transaction of manual processes becomes too high, making it impossible to compete with more digitized and automated rivals."

As you scale up your marketing efforts, you have to recognize that the manual processes you were previously using to accomplish key tasks may no longer be an option. And even if they are, it's probably worth streamlining through automation. Just make sure you don't lose your brand voice in the process - something that we'll discuss in a moment.

2. Creating Demand-Worthy Content



According to the 2017 State of Inbound Report, 63 percent of marketers say generating traffic and leads is a major challenge. That makes it the number one challenge - coming in higher than issues related to proving ROI, securing a budget, managing websites, training employees, and hiring talent.

When scaling up, the biggest challenge isn't generating content, per se - it's generating demand-worthy content that generates traffic and drives leads. Customers are no longer responding to text-based content how they once were. Today, they're looking for video that stands out and gets straight to the point.

3. Prepping the Marketing Team



You have to make sure your marketing team is up for the challenges they'll inevitably face as your brand scales. Not only do they need to have an intimate understanding of your branding position, but they also must be equipped with the right resources and solutions to do their jobs. The last thing you can afford is to neglect your existing customers in pursuit of adding new ones. Prepare your team so that their workloads and responsibilities are balanced.

4. Delegating the Right Tasks



As your company scales, your time gets stretched thinner and thinner. Your schedule becomes filled with approval meetings, administrative tasks, and constant back and forth with employees and clients. This leaves little time to focus on strategic decision making.

"Making good decisions takes time - something few marketing leaders have enough of. So save your attention for the most important cases, and delegate whenever you can," marketer Emily Bonnie suggests. "Set your team up to be able to make good decisions on your current marketing initiatives, so you can focus on executing new strategies."

5. Maintaining Consistency in Brand Voice



When your marketing initiatives get bigger, it becomes exponentially more difficult to control the individual details. Even if you keep your marketing responsibilities in-house, it's hard to stay on top of everything and give each and every piece of content the scrutiny it commands.

Maintaining consistency in your brand voice should be one of your chief concerns as you scale. This is how you keep the integrity of your brand. If it means producing less content in order to retain greater control, so be it.

Don't Scale Without Vision



Scaling for the sake of scaling is like returning to a buffet line just because you can. At some point, you're no longer going after something you need and your unnecessary gorging will only come back to hurt you.

As you scale up, cast some vision for each element of your business - marketing included. In doing so, you'll be less likely to fall victim to some of the mistakes that so frequently plague growing brands.

A steady and purposeful pace is what you should be seeking.



Tags: