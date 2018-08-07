Top 3 tips to prep for holiday retail

by Kristina Knight

Ensure the desktop experience is seamless

"Average Order Values (AOVs) for desktop were the highest of any channel at $173.92 on Thanksgiving - a five percent increase from 2016. While consumers may be browsing on their mobile devices - Monetate's analysis also found that mobile page views were up a staggering 30 percent on Thanksgiving - they're ultimately moving to desktop to finalize their orders," said Brett Blair, Sr. Principal Strategies, Monetate. "Retailers should consider the tools they have in place for tracking consumer activity and creating personalized experiences across multiple devices. Offerings and content should be updated to fit each individual channel and be easily adapted to transition across devices for a seamless experience. Brands that can create unique content for each individual customer across every single touchpoint will ultimately be more successful in increasing conversion rates so products don't stay lingering in the virtual shopping carts."

Understand that shoppers' spending is up, though their trips to shop are down

"Last year, Monetate's analysis showed that conversion rates were down three percent on Thanksgiving and 24 percent on Black Friday, indicating that shoppers spent more in fewer transactions. The analysis also showed that AOVs were higher on Thanksgiving ($154.15) than Black Friday ($142.86) for the second year in a row," said Blair. "These are particularly critical data points for retailers who may be focusing promotional efforts on just Black Friday. Although Black Friday is still the peak of specific deep discount items, most consumers assume that from Thanksgiving through early December retailers will be aggressively using promotions to drive sales. This change has in some ways reduced the broader impact of Black Friday; while there will always be shoppers who camp out for Black Friday deals, most consumers are expecting to find strong deals throughout the entire holiday shopping season. To address this, brands should consider the tools they have in place to ensure offers are tailored to each individual consumer and reaching them at the peak buying period so they aren't missing out on an opportunity to sell more."

Know the difference between Apple and Android shoppers

"Of the consumers who purchased directly from their phones, those who use iOS devices spent $139.33 and $128.48 on Thanksgiving and Black Friday, respectively. In comparison, those who use Android devices spent $116.33 and $110.83. The analysis also showed that ecommerce activity on tablets was deflated, with AOVs decreasing one percent and page views decreasing 4.1 percent," said Blair. "For retailers, the lesson here is understanding the channels that consumers most frequently shop from and ensuring promotions are not only tailored to address individual interests, but also sized to fit the appropriate device. With consumers shopping online more and more - and across multiple devices - brands must use screen real estate thoughtfully and ensure promotional messages and creative elements are appropriately sized to fit every device."

