Top 3 tips for a strong voice-assisted search strategy

by Kristina Knight

Kristina: What can brands/marketers do now to prepare for the changes that voice assisted search will bring?

Chaitanya Chandrasekar, CEO, QuanticMind: While it's hard to anticipate and prepare for all of the changes to search voice assistants are poised to make in the coming years, there are assumptions about voice assisted search marketers can take into account in order to make smart decisions today.

From awareness to loyalty, a brand's digital content should already reflect each stage of the customer journey. Given search queries issued via voice assistant are generally posed as questions, however, one thing marketers need to do now is adjust their content strategy by mapping each point of the customer journey to a question. One particularly effective way brands can do this is by incorporating into each section of their site an FAQ page, strategically designed to respond to questions voice assistant users are likely to ask.

There are also software applications specific to voice search marketers should be developing for and taking advantage of. Both Google and Alexa, for example, offer platforms on which brands can develop exclusive programming tailored to help voice assistants have more meaningful interactions with their branded content. Called "Actions" for Google and "Skills" for Amazon Alexa, brands can produce their own applications for voice assistants that simplify ordering and asking within the context of their particular offering.

Kristina: What are your top three tips for a voice assisted search strategy?

Chaitanya: The three things marketers today need to do to optimize their strategy for voice assisted search is a. optimize for mobile, b. map the customer journey to their content in the form of questions and c. design for change.

Above all, designing a strategy that can recognize change and can be quickly adjusted in real-time offers marketers an advantage when it comes to voice assisted search, a technology only in its nascent stages and potentially poised to change search engine marketing dramatically in the future. As adoption of the technology increases, brands that are consistently responsive to the insights they collect from user behavior and search data will be the most likely to succeed.

