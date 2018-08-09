Survey: Repeat buyers key for BTS retailers

by Kristina Knight

Researchers with Bluecore surveyed more than 400 retail brands and among the more interesting findings is this: the back-to-school buying season is pushing into September, with many BTS buyers beginning to shop in July but returning for more products, supplies, and brands into the September months. Nearly half (44.5%) of office supply stores, for example, who first get shoppers in their doors in July will see those same shoppers return on subsequent buying trips and just over one-third (35%) of those who begin shopping in August also return to buy more supplies.

"Two-time buyers are 130% more valuable than one-time buyers - with an audience like Back-to-School shoppers, who we know are very likely to buy again during the season, it's hugely valuable to encourage that second purchase right now. When retailers have the agility to respond to this data, it's a gold mine of revenue opportunity," said Jared Blank, SVP of Marketing and Data Insights at Bluecore.

Other interesting findings from Bluecore's survey include:

▪ 22% of July apparel purchasers and 16% of August purchasers return to stores for additional merchandise

▪ 13% of July show buyers and 8% of August buyers return to buy more

▪ August average purchases increase 78% for kids footwear and 59% of kids apparel

▪ Of those making first-time purchases for back-to school, 11% of apparel shoppers made additional purchases in 6 months, 9% of footwear buyers made additional purchases, and 12% of office supply buyers made additional purchases

Bluecore's full findings can be accessed here.

Tags: back to school shopping, Bluecore, BTS shopping, ecommerce, ecommerce trends