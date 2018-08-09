BizReport.com | IT Research Library | Free Magazines | Jobs
about us | ad info
BizReport

RSS feed Get our RSS feed

Search BizReport

News by Topic

Marketing

Beyond Marketing

White Papers

Magazines

Jobs




BizReport : Ecommerce : August 09, 2018


Survey: Repeat buyers key for BTS retailers

Next to the holiday shopping season, back-to-school is the best opportunity for retailers and online merchants to get their books into the black. And according to new data out from Bluecore, the BTS buying season is longer than ever.

by Kristina Knight

Researchers with Bluecore surveyed more than 400 retail brands and among the more interesting findings is this: the back-to-school buying season is pushing into September, with many BTS buyers beginning to shop in July but returning for more products, supplies, and brands into the September months. Nearly half (44.5%) of office supply stores, for example, who first get shoppers in their doors in July will see those same shoppers return on subsequent buying trips and just over one-third (35%) of those who begin shopping in August also return to buy more supplies.

"Two-time buyers are 130% more valuable than one-time buyers - with an audience like Back-to-School shoppers, who we know are very likely to buy again during the season, it's hugely valuable to encourage that second purchase right now. When retailers have the agility to respond to this data, it's a gold mine of revenue opportunity," said Jared Blank, SVP of Marketing and Data Insights at Bluecore.

Other interesting findings from Bluecore's survey include:

▪ 22% of July apparel purchasers and 16% of August purchasers return to stores for additional merchandise
▪ 13% of July show buyers and 8% of August buyers return to buy more
▪ August average purchases increase 78% for kids footwear and 59% of kids apparel
▪ Of those making first-time purchases for back-to school, 11% of apparel shoppers made additional purchases in 6 months, 9% of footwear buyers made additional purchases, and 12% of office supply buyers made additional purchases

Bluecore's full findings can be accessed here.

Tags: back to school shopping, Bluecore, BTS shopping, ecommerce, ecommerce trends










No Comments

Email to a friend Email to a friend

Print this article Print this article

Subscribe to BizReport




More articles from this category

More Stories on Related Topics



Latest Headlines

More...


BizReport Research Library

Download the latest marketing research & free white papers


Most Popular White Papers

BizReport.com | IT Research Library | Free Magazines
© 1999- BizReport. All Rights Reserved | Privacy Policy | Disclaimer

http://www.bizreport.com/2018/08/survey-repeat-buyers-key-for-bts-retailers.html

 

 

Copyright © 1999- BizReport. All rights reserved.
Republication or redistribution of BizReport content is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
BizReport shall not be liable for any errors in the content, or for any actions taken in reliance thereon.