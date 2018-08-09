Search BizReport
News by Topic
Marketing
- Advertising
- Search Marketing
- Email Marketing
- Loyalty Marketing
- Mobile Marketing
- Social Marketing
- Viral Marketing
- Trends & Ideas
- Internet Marketing 101
Beyond Marketing
BizReport : Ecommerce : August 09, 2018
Survey: Repeat buyers key for BTS retailers
Next to the holiday shopping season, back-to-school is the best opportunity for retailers and online merchants to get their books into the black. And according to new data out from Bluecore, the BTS buying season is longer than ever.
Researchers with Bluecore surveyed more than 400 retail brands and among the more interesting findings is this: the back-to-school buying season is pushing into September, with many BTS buyers beginning to shop in July but returning for more products, supplies, and brands into the September months. Nearly half (44.5%) of office supply stores, for example, who first get shoppers in their doors in July will see those same shoppers return on subsequent buying trips and just over one-third (35%) of those who begin shopping in August also return to buy more supplies.
"Two-time buyers are 130% more valuable than one-time buyers - with an audience like Back-to-School shoppers, who we know are very likely to buy again during the season, it's hugely valuable to encourage that second purchase right now. When retailers have the agility to respond to this data, it's a gold mine of revenue opportunity," said Jared Blank, SVP of Marketing and Data Insights at Bluecore.
Other interesting findings from Bluecore's survey include:
▪ 22% of July apparel purchasers and 16% of August purchasers return to stores for additional merchandise
▪ 13% of July show buyers and 8% of August buyers return to buy more
▪ August average purchases increase 78% for kids footwear and 59% of kids apparel
▪ Of those making first-time purchases for back-to school, 11% of apparel shoppers made additional purchases in 6 months, 9% of footwear buyers made additional purchases, and 12% of office supply buyers made additional purchases
Bluecore's full findings can be accessed here.
Tags: back to school shopping, Bluecore, BTS shopping, ecommerce, ecommerce trends
Tweet
Subscribe to BizReport
Please enter your e-mail here:
Latest Headlines
- Survey: Repeat buyers key for BTS retailers
- Reports ID trends to watch for small businesses
- Top 3 tips to prep for holiday retail
- Study finds Facebook, Instagram key for influence
- Post-GDPR, merchants adapting
- Forecast: Digital ad spend to push higher
- Study finds people prefer email for marketing
- How non-verbal language cues can impact marketers
BizReport Research Library
Download the latest marketing research & free white papers