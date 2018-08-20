Study: Inbox placement up 5%

by Kristina Knight

New data out with Return Path's 2018 Deliverability Benchmark has inbox placement rates at 85%, a full 5% increase over 2017 placement numbers; this marks the first time in three years that placement numbers have shown a significant increase. Still, though, about one in six email messages aren't being seen by consumers because of spam and junk filters.

Breaking down the findings by region, both the Mexico and Europe saw inbox placement rates of 88%; in the US, inbox placement rates average 83%, just under the global benchmark for the year.

The lowest inbox placements were found in Latin American countries, where inbox placement averages 78%, just under the global benchmark of 85%.

"Marketers around the world rely on email. It's no surprise, given that email generages an average of 38 dollars in revenue for every dollar spent," said Tom Sather, senior director of research at Return Path. "We're thrilled to see inbox placement rates on the rise, but marketers need to realize that even 15 percent of email missing the inbox is too much. With every email that fails to reach its intended recipient, brands lose the opportunity to connect with customers and ultimately make a sale."

The highest inbox placement rates were found in Greece, Norway, and Portugal with each holding a 93% placement average. One of the lowest inbox placement rates fell to China with a 57% average.

As to categories, banking/finance and distribution/manufacturing emails saw the highest inbox placements at 96% followed by travel with a 94% average inbox placement rate.

The full Return Path findings can be accessed here.

Tags: email content, email marketing, email marketing trends, inbox placement trends, Return Path