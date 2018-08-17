BizReport.com | IT Research Library | Free Magazines | Jobs
BizReport : Loyalty Marketing : August 17, 2018


Study IDs three ways to increase shopper loyalty

It should come as no surprise to marketers or brands that building loyalty is key not only to their growth but to their survival. The problem is that many don't understand how to build loyalty. New research out from Valassis identifies ways merchants and brands can being building loyalty.

by Kristina Knight

First, though, the details. Researchers with Valassis' recently Building Loyalty with Dynamic Shoppers report found that about one-third of shoppers (34%) have one specific retailer they turn to for certain purchase categories. Meaning, when they are looking for apparel they go to Store A first, for shoes they hit Store B, etc.

Researchers also found that when it comes to loyalty, consumers are more likely to trust - and be loyal to - brands that guard their personal data, offer personalized discounts and recommendations, and reach out through a preferred marketing channel.

"The competitive retail climate has made it crucial for brands to differentiate and prove their value to customers," said Curtis Tingle, Chief Marketing Officer, Valassis. "There are a number of variables that impact a consumer's decision on where to shop. Discounts, offers, communication frequency, channel of engagement and more, all play a role in determining which brands become preferred retailers and reap the rewards of a loyal customer base."

How can marketers ensure they are building loyalty with their customers? Here are three tips.

First, connect with shoppers year-round. Researchers found that most (73%) of consumers shop with retailers who send emails or marketing messages to their throughout the year, and not just during specific, peak shopping times.

Second, personalize ads and promotions. Research shows that most shoppers (73%) are influenced to purchase because of ads. Nearly half (44%) of those surveyed say that a mailer has influenced them to go online to buy a product, and 47% say offers drive them to visit either physical or digital storefronts they wouldn't normally shop.

Third, market toward Millennials at work. Millennials are more in-tune with digital shopping that other demographics, and this report found that 62% have made purchases while at work when they see a campaign email or ad. Millennials are also more likely to shop stores around their workplace while on their lunch break - so marketers should try to engage these shoppers while at work.

Tags: ecommerce, ecommerce loyalty, ecommerce tips, loyalty marketing, Valassis










