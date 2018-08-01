Search BizReport
BizReport : Email Marketing : August 01, 2018
Study finds people prefer email for marketing
Direct mail, digital ads, commercials on television. The options for marketers are practically endless, but new data from the DMA finds a traditional marketing channel - email - is key for most consumers.
The DMA has released their new Customer Engagement - Acquisition and the Consumer Mindset report and among the more interesting findings is this: 73% of consumers prefer to be contacted about marketing via email. The closest competitor to email was direct mail at 41%. And, according to the report, the key to email is to simplify the message.
Researchers found that just over one-third (38%) of consumers trust messaging that is simple to understand. Consumers are also more apt to trust messaging that is relevant to them, making proper targeting of messaging key for engagement.
"It is encouraging to see that GDPR hasn't had a negative impact on consumer perceptions of email marketing. Evidently, it remains a key way to engage customers when it is used to promote the right opportunities at the right times. Marketers should take note and ensure all their communications use simple, tailored messages," said Rachel Aldighieri, MD of the DMA. "Technology often shapes an organisation's customer engagement strategy, but our findings show that trust will influence how receptive and likely consumers are to use it. The message from this research is clear - to increase customer engagement companies need to be customer-centric, building trust by making their messaging targeted, relevant and the benefits clear."
But what about voice technology and other more modern ways to communicating? Trust is a barrier with these messaging options, too. Nearly half (41%) of consumers said their interest in voice assistants like Google Home or Amazon Alexa because they don't want to share their personal data in that way.
