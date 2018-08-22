BizReport.com | IT Research Library | Free Magazines | Jobs
BizReport : Advertising : August 22, 2018


Study finds marketers in search of transparency

Marketers need more help in delivering campaigns on brand-safe sites. That's a key takeaway from new Sizmek data which found that about one-third (38%) of brands have delivered ads on unsafe or controversial sites despite the fact that just over half (61%) are partnering with firms to provide brand-safe ad delivery.

by Kristina Knight

Why the problem in keeping campaigns in the safe zone? Nearly two-thirds (64%) of marketers report that implementation of safety software or solutions is complicated and that being brand safe negatively impacts campaign performance. Most (71%) of those surveyed say that delivering to the right audience in the right context is simply too difficult. They also believe that new regulations like the European GDPR is going to make targeting even more difficult.

Still, about 80% say their priority moving forward to to bring scalability to their audience and contextual targeting efforts. Other priorities for brands include:

• Reducing the number of supply chain vendors (64%)
• Increasing display inventory transparency (76%)
• Improving contextual targeting tools (78%)

"The digital media ecosystem is complex and fragmented, so it is no surprise that marketers are prioritizing efficiency and transparency from their partners," said Hardeep Bindra, VP Product Management, Real-time Decisioning Services at Sizmek.  "These survey results confirm what we've been hearing from our clients about simplifying supply chain and the challenges they face with brand safety and a complicated vendor landscape. The results also validate our full-transparency and full-controls strategy; we give marketers clear insight into the media buying process and the tools to take action."

Tags: advertising, advertising trends, brand safe campaigns, brand safety, digital marketing trends, Sizmek










