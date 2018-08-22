Search BizReport
News by Topic
Marketing
- Advertising
- Search Marketing
- Email Marketing
- Loyalty Marketing
- Mobile Marketing
- Social Marketing
- Viral Marketing
- Trends & Ideas
- Internet Marketing 101
Beyond Marketing
BizReport : Advertising : August 22, 2018
Study finds marketers in search of transparency
Marketers need more help in delivering campaigns on brand-safe sites. That's a key takeaway from new Sizmek data which found that about one-third (38%) of brands have delivered ads on unsafe or controversial sites despite the fact that just over half (61%) are partnering with firms to provide brand-safe ad delivery.
Why the problem in keeping campaigns in the safe zone? Nearly two-thirds (64%) of marketers report that implementation of safety software or solutions is complicated and that being brand safe negatively impacts campaign performance. Most (71%) of those surveyed say that delivering to the right audience in the right context is simply too difficult. They also believe that new regulations like the European GDPR is going to make targeting even more difficult.
Still, about 80% say their priority moving forward to to bring scalability to their audience and contextual targeting efforts. Other priorities for brands include:
• Reducing the number of supply chain vendors (64%)
• Increasing display inventory transparency (76%)
• Improving contextual targeting tools (78%)
"The digital media ecosystem is complex and fragmented, so it is no surprise that marketers are prioritizing efficiency and transparency from their partners," said Hardeep Bindra, VP Product Management, Real-time Decisioning Services at Sizmek. "These survey results confirm what we've been hearing from our clients about simplifying supply chain and the challenges they face with brand safety and a complicated vendor landscape. The results also validate our full-transparency and full-controls strategy; we give marketers clear insight into the media buying process and the tools to take action."
Tags: advertising, advertising trends, brand safe campaigns, brand safety, digital marketing trends, Sizmek
Tweet
Subscribe to BizReport
Please enter your e-mail here:
Latest Headlines
- Study finds marketers in search of transparency
- Expert: Publishers must evolve strategy to compete
- Study: Inbox placement up 5%
- Study IDs three ways to increase shopper loyalty
- Study finds email tops ROI for most marketers
- Top 3 tips for a strong voice-assisted search strategy
- Study finds interest in alternative video rising
- Expert: Voice search setting up to change search marketing
BizReport Research Library
Download the latest marketing research & free white papers