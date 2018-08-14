BizReport.com | IT Research Library | Free Magazines | Jobs
BizReport : Blogs & Content : August 14, 2018


Study finds interest in alternative video rising

The interest in alternative video - content created by consumers, short-form videos, web series, etc - continues to grow. That is one of the key findings from Parks Associates new report which found that almost half of US households watch alternative video content on a monthly basis.

by Kristina Knight

About 10% are watching livestream content, finds the research. In fact, households are watching at least two hours of such content each month, making alternative video a key factor for merchants and brands who want to reach a larger percentage of the population.

Researchers with the 360 Deep Dive: Alternative Content Consumption report also found that just over half are watching this type of content via sites like YouTube that offer user-generated content and just over half are using social media to find content.

"Approximately one-half of households with a TV watch video from YouTube and similar sites on their TV set. In fact, more households watch online video from an app such as YouTube than watch video from a TV channel app," said Brett Sappington, Senior Director of Research, Parks Associates. "Younger consumers are far more likely to create their own content as well as watch user-generated content. For these viewers, the creation of content is as much a part of the entertainment experience as is watching video. Increasingly, traditional content producers and service providers are leveraging alternative content in order to connect with audiences and draw viewers. Some are partnering with individual web celebrities and influencers who often have a disproportionately large influence on the user-generated side of the alternative content space."

The full data set can be accessed here. Other interesting findings from the report include:

• 7% of US households watch sporting events via livestream
• Nearly 25% of US households have posted video to content sites are apps over the past month
• "Alternative content" makes up about 2 hours of weekly video views for desktops

Researchers also found that the likelihood of consumers paying for TV content - via subscription services, cable, or satellite TV decreases as their consumption of alternative video increase.

Tags: advertising, alternative video content, mobile marketing, Parks Associates, social marketing, video content, video marketing, video marketing trends










