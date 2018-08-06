Study finds Facebook, Instagram key for influence

by Kristina Knight

New data out from CPC Strategy finds that two social networks, in particular, are key for brand engagement: Facebook and Instagram. Their 2018 Influencer Marketing Report found that most consumers (70%) say they are "most likely" to hear about new products or services from posts on Facebook; just over 10% say the same about Instagram. Facebook and Instagram lead the way for consumers looking for new products. What's more nearly half (40%) of those surveyed say they "cannot tell" if posts are sponsored or not, which can be helpful because while many people scroll past blatant ads, if the posts don't look like ads consumers are more likely to engage rather than scroll.

"If our Influencer Marketing study had one underlying theme, it's that Facebook is the king of Influencer Marketing, and Instagram the Queen," said Nii Ahene, COO and co-founder of CPC Strategy. "Nearly 70% of our survey respondents claimed they're more likely to hear about new products, services, and events on Facebook than anywhere else. And the most impressive part? Users know they'll see streams of products and events in their feeds, and they're coming back for more - making Facebook (and Instagram, coming in at 11%) the prime location to invest in influencer marketing."

So, do influencers need to be celebrities? Not according to the report, which found that about 80% of consumers feel influencers are simply social media users with many followers who promote goods/services through their social media channels. Researchers also found that about half (44%) of those surveyed "are open to" recommendations made by influencers.

Just under one-third (28%) said paid promotions are "out of place" in social media news feeds.

The full CPC Strategy report can be accessed here.

