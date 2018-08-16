BizReport.com | IT Research Library | Free Magazines | Jobs
BizReport : Email Marketing : August 16, 2018


Study finds email tops ROI for most marketers

Email remains key for marketers' ROI. That's the word from new Campaign Monitor data which found that email is topping other digital marketing efforts for more than half (59%) of marketers, but even though most marketers are finding the best results from email campaigns, the report finds they could be doing even more.

by Kristina Knight

For example, though most of those surveyed reported email is where they see the most ROI, only about 39% of messages are personalized, a tactic that has been shown to significantly increase engagement and click-throughs. Additionally, only about 29% of messages are segmented, another tactic which can significantly increase engagement and ROI. Finally, just over half say they don't use automation to trigger campaigns and about half aren't regularly A/B testing email creative.

"Automation is the most effective way to send more timely, relevant messages to your audience at scale, and it helps you save precious time," write the report authors. "Start with a simple welcome series, then consider incorporating a few date-based workflows. The same goes for testing. Even if it's just a quick subject line test, every piece of data you can collect about your email audience will help you improve your strategy. And you should never stop testing, from sender names to email content to send times."

Other interesting findings from the report include:

• 25% plan to increase email spending over the next year
• Despite the lack of personalization, 96% believe personalization is key to improving performance and conversion
• 42% say they spend about the same amount of time acquiring prospects and engaging current customers

The full report dataset can be accessed here.

