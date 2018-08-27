BizReport.com | IT Research Library | Free Magazines | Jobs
BizReport : Advertising : August 27, 2018


Study finds email important, personalization key

While it's not news that about half of consumer use email as their preferred brand communication channel, technology is making inroads into email's dominance. In fact, new data out from Adobe Insights finds that while email is still very important for marketers and brands, personalizing how consumers get branded messages is even more so.

by Kristina Knight

What do we mean by personalizing how consumers get branded messages? According to Adobe's new report the growing use of chatbots and AI, along with impressive strides in mobile/push notifications makes it important for retailers to reach consumers where, not just how, they want to be reached. For some, traditional email will continue to work. For others, including push notifications to consumers' smartwatches, deploying chatbots on websites, and other newer tech will help engage both new and existing customers.

And don't stop the personalization at how customers receive messages - personalize the products featured in those emails, too. Researchers found that a full third (33%) of consumers are frustrated with brands because their recommendations aren't relevant to that shopper; just over 20% become frustrated with expired offers sent to them.

"Our survey validated the importance of personalized marketing, revealing that consumers are most frustrated with brands that recommend irrelevant products, send offers that expire and misspell their names. As brands strive to deliver the right experience to each individual, it's more important than ever to engage with consumers on their terms and preferred channels," said Kristin Naragon, head of Adobe Campaign.

For example, while fewer than 10% of consumers want brands to call them directly, use social media, or send texts, that percentages are up more than 30% each. The preference for chatbots is up 200%. While newer methods of communication are gaining steam, email's predominance is falling - 50% still prefer email communications, but that is down a full 17% YoY.

More survey insights can be accessed here.

Tags: Adobe Insights, advertising, advertising trends, email marketing, mobile marketing










