Study: B2B buyers pushing budgets online

by Kristina Knight

That said, all is not perfect in the digital B2B supply buying game. The Avionos report also found that nearly half (43%) of B2B buyers feel that product content is not accurate, causing friction for them with future purchases. In fact, just over half (54%) said detailed product content made them feel more confident about their digital purchases.

The full Avionos report can be accessed here.

Other interesting findings from the Avionos 2018 Procurement Officer Report include:

▪ 78% of B2B buyers begin product research with Google or Amazon

▪ 15% begin researching products on supplier websites

▪ 83% are "willing to spend more" from supplier sites offering a robust experience

Nearly all (97%) of procurement offering believe supplier portals are critical in choosing the right B2B supply provider.

Tags: Avionos, B2B ecommerce, B2B trends, ecommerce, ecommerce trends