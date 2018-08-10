Search BizReport
BizReport : Ecommerce : August 10, 2018
Study: B2B buyers pushing budgets online
B2B suppliers may want to make note of new Avionos data which suggests that while supply catalogs are still in use, more and more B2B purchases are being made online. According to researchers most (89%) B2B buyers are "making more purchases online" now compared to 2017.
That said, all is not perfect in the digital B2B supply buying game. The Avionos report also found that nearly half (43%) of B2B buyers feel that product content is not accurate, causing friction for them with future purchases. In fact, just over half (54%) said detailed product content made them feel more confident about their digital purchases.
The full Avionos report can be accessed here.
Other interesting findings from the Avionos 2018 Procurement Officer Report include:
▪ 78% of B2B buyers begin product research with Google or Amazon
▪ 15% begin researching products on supplier websites
▪ 83% are "willing to spend more" from supplier sites offering a robust experience
Nearly all (97%) of procurement offering believe supplier portals are critical in choosing the right B2B supply provider.
