BizReport.com | IT Research Library | Free Magazines | Jobs
about us | ad info
BizReport

RSS feed Get our RSS feed

Search BizReport

News by Topic

Marketing

Beyond Marketing

White Papers

Magazines

Jobs




BizReport : Ecommerce : August 10, 2018


Study: B2B buyers pushing budgets online

B2B suppliers may want to make note of new Avionos data which suggests that while supply catalogs are still in use, more and more B2B purchases are being made online. According to researchers most (89%) B2B buyers are "making more purchases online" now compared to 2017.

by Kristina Knight

That said, all is not perfect in the digital B2B supply buying game. The Avionos report also found that nearly half (43%) of B2B buyers feel that product content is not accurate, causing friction for them with future purchases. In fact, just over half (54%) said detailed product content made them feel more confident about their digital purchases.

The full Avionos report can be accessed here.

Other interesting findings from the Avionos 2018 Procurement Officer Report include:

▪ 78% of B2B buyers begin product research with Google or Amazon
▪ 15% begin researching products on supplier websites
▪ 83% are "willing to spend more" from supplier sites offering a robust experience
Nearly all (97%) of procurement offering believe supplier portals are critical in choosing the right B2B supply provider.

Tags: Avionos, B2B ecommerce, B2B trends, ecommerce, ecommerce trends










No Comments

Email to a friend Email to a friend

Print this article Print this article

Subscribe to BizReport




More articles from this category

More Stories on Related Topics



Latest Headlines

More...


BizReport Research Library

Download the latest marketing research & free white papers


Most Popular White Papers

BizReport.com | IT Research Library | Free Magazines
© 1999- BizReport. All Rights Reserved | Privacy Policy | Disclaimer

http://www.bizreport.com/2018/08/study-b2b-buyers-pushing-budgets-online.html

 

 

Copyright © 1999- BizReport. All rights reserved.
Republication or redistribution of BizReport content is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
BizReport shall not be liable for any errors in the content, or for any actions taken in reliance thereon.