BizReport.com | IT Research Library | Free Magazines | Jobs
about us | ad info
BizReport

RSS feed Get our RSS feed

Search BizReport

News by Topic

Marketing

Beyond Marketing

White Papers

Magazines

Jobs




BizReport : Advertising : August 30, 2018


Start holiday campaigns in October for success

A key takeaway from new AdRoll data is this: the early marketer gets the holiday dollars. AdRoll researchers looked at campaigns run by 35,000 brands and marketers between July and December 2017 to come to their findings. Researchers found that holiday campaigns that began in October shows a 7% impression increase, a 12% CPC decrease, and a 20% CPM decrease.

by Kristina Knight

That is a significant saving when broken down. Now, the report did show that the higher engagement numbers were in November and December, when more shoppers are marking things off their buy list, but the earlier ads can be looked at as a precursor to build interest in products so that when buys happen later in the season, shoppers have had that first ad touchpoint.

"The good news is that the holidays mean more shoppers and spending. The challenge is avoiding common mistakes that limit your sales and revenue potential as a small and mid-size business. With 40 percent of consumers shopping for the holidays before November, you need to launch holiday campaigns early enough to capture their attention. You also need to ensure a presence on the channels and platforms your customers love, while you leverage attribution tools to find the content and channels that resonate best. If you can make it happen, you're that much closer to a successful strategy that will last through the season," said Scott Gifis, President, AdRoll.

Other interesting findings from the AdRoll report include:

• November CTRs increased 9% while December CTRs increased 12%
• Between July 1 and December 25, mobile accounted for 50% of purchases, desktops accounted for 39%
• Instagram CTRs increased 400% during the survey period, Facebook CTRs increased 54%

The AdRoll report findings can be accessed here.

Tags: AdRoll, advertising, advertising tips, holiday advertising, holiday ecommerce, holiday marketing tips










No Comments

Email to a friend Email to a friend

Print this article Print this article

Subscribe to BizReport




More articles from this category

More Stories on Related Topics



Latest Headlines

More...


BizReport Research Library

Download the latest marketing research & free white papers


Most Popular White Papers

BizReport.com | IT Research Library | Free Magazines
© 1999- BizReport. All Rights Reserved | Privacy Policy | Disclaimer

http://www.bizreport.com/2018/08/start-holiday-campaigns-in-october-for-success.html

 

 

Copyright © 1999- BizReport. All rights reserved.
Republication or redistribution of BizReport content is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
BizReport shall not be liable for any errors in the content, or for any actions taken in reliance thereon.