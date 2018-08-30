Start holiday campaigns in October for success

by Kristina Knight

That is a significant saving when broken down. Now, the report did show that the higher engagement numbers were in November and December, when more shoppers are marking things off their buy list, but the earlier ads can be looked at as a precursor to build interest in products so that when buys happen later in the season, shoppers have had that first ad touchpoint.

"The good news is that the holidays mean more shoppers and spending. The challenge is avoiding common mistakes that limit your sales and revenue potential as a small and mid-size business. With 40 percent of consumers shopping for the holidays before November, you need to launch holiday campaigns early enough to capture their attention. You also need to ensure a presence on the channels and platforms your customers love, while you leverage attribution tools to find the content and channels that resonate best. If you can make it happen, you're that much closer to a successful strategy that will last through the season," said Scott Gifis, President, AdRoll.

Other interesting findings from the AdRoll report include:

• November CTRs increased 9% while December CTRs increased 12%

• Between July 1 and December 25, mobile accounted for 50% of purchases, desktops accounted for 39%

• Instagram CTRs increased 400% during the survey period, Facebook CTRs increased 54%

The AdRoll report findings can be accessed here.

Tags: AdRoll, advertising, advertising tips, holiday advertising, holiday ecommerce, holiday marketing tips