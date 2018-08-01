Increasing Web Traffic through Social Media Marketing

When you increase your web traffic, you boost the chances of increasing your conversion levels. This in turn means that you can increase your bottom line and improve your business success. Many businesses use various SEO strategies in order to help improve website traffic by making their website more easily accessible. However, using social media can also make a big impact on your web traffic levels.

How social media can help



There are various different types of digital marketing methods that are used these days and social media is just one of these. You can use social media in a number of ways to both market your business and increase the number of people that visit your site. For instance, whenever you add a new blog post to your website, one of the things you should do is post a link to the blog post on social media. Make sure you make the post as intriguing and interesting as possible to boost the chances of people not only clicking on the link but also sharing it with others. This can help to get your blogs read and boost the number of people going onto your site.

When you have special offers and events, it is important to advertise and highlight these on your website. However, if people are not going onto your website, they will never know about the promotions and events. This is why you should also post details on social media with a link back to the relevant promotional page on your site. This means that people can click on the link to learn more about the offer and they will be taken to your site where they can find out all about it and browse other areas of the site.

Even doing fun things such as setting up surveys on social media can help to garner interest in your brand and boost website visitor numbers. Make the surveys fun and interesting but also relevant to your industry. People love to be able to express their opinions and feel as though they are helping to shape things for the future. By getting them involved and links to the survey on your site, you can boost visitor numbers without any problems. You could even add an extra element with a prize for one lucky respondent, which will further increase the chances of people clicking through to your website and responding to the survey.

Once you have people on your website that is half of the battle already won. All you need to do then is win them over as customers.



