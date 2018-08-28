Forecast: Global ad spend to top $1 trillion

by Kristina Knight

Digital's growth is surpassing ad revenues as a whole, and are expected to increase by just over 10% this year to reach at least $496 billion; traditional ad revenues are expected to increase only about 2%, but of course account for the bulk of dollars at $803 billion.

Interestingly enough television, which has struggled to find a balance with viewers' increased streaming habits, is showing strong growth through the first half of the year.

"Counterintuitive as it seems, this year's TV upfront has reportedly been robust. While the total number of ads sold is said to be flat, ad prices are expected to garner at least high single-digit increases," said Patrick Quinn, President, PQ Media. "While a good portion of TV dollars are still being allocated for traditional ad pods, more money is flowing into traditional TV and digital ad bundles, product placements and other branded entertainment. As a result, the fastest growing segment of TV product placement is OTT video, as brand marketers seek more opportunities to mitigate the impact of streaming video and DVR use among the 18-34 demographic."

Other hotspots for marketers include:

• Experiential Marketing, which is expected to show a 36% increase

• Online Search, which is expected to increase by 864%

• Direct Marketing, which is expected to show an 8% YoY increase

More forecast findings can be accessed here.

Tags: advertising, advertising forecast, digital ad revenue, digital ad spending, mobile marketing, PQ Media