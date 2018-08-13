Expert: Voice search setting up to change search marketing

by Kristina Knight

When voice assistants first came to market in 2013, their accuracy was about 75%, but since, that accuracy has improved to 95% - meaning voice assistants hear consumers nearly as well as the humans in their lives. This change, according to QuanticMind, is one reach voice-assisted search is going to change search engine marketing.

This, because consumers aren't only using voice assistants to find out if their football team won last night or what time the movie starts today. Now, consumers are using voice assistants to find branded coupons, product information, and much more.

"[Consumers]are able to engage with the technology more easily and more informally than they have in the past. As this relationship changes, becomes stronger and more dynamic, it's impossible to imagine that anyone is truly prepared for what this might yield for the future," said Chaitanya Chandrasekar, CEO, QuanticMind. "That said, many brands and marketers are working in real time to shift their strategies and campaigns in response to the changing search landscape. As voice assistants increasingly creep into consumers cars, for instance, brick-and-mortar retailers and restaurants are prioritizing information like location, store hours and menu items when it comes to optimizing voice search."

Where should merchants and brands be focused to create a solid voice-assisted search strategy? First, by optimizing websites and mobile sites for voice search, ensuring that load times are fast, using AMP and more structured data, and localizing search results as often as possible.

"Prior to voice assistants, the user/device interaction model for search was always text based. As a result, the current keyword landscape is almost exclusively reflective of the diction and phraseology associated with written language. However, as voice assisted search becomes increasingly popular and accurate, keywords and phrases are now reflecting spoken language. As SEO and SEM strategy shifts to account for the changing search medium, the values we ascribe to certain keywords and phrases will naturally shift as well," said Chandrasekar.

