Search BizReport
News by Topic
Marketing
- Advertising
- Search Marketing
- Email Marketing
- Loyalty Marketing
- Mobile Marketing
- Social Marketing
- Viral Marketing
- Trends & Ideas
- Internet Marketing 101
Beyond Marketing
BizReport : Search Marketing : August 13, 2018
Expert: Voice search setting up to change search marketing
There have been minor changes to algorithms, the addition of social media, and a focus on content, but for the most part search marketing has not changed much since it's creation. The advent of voice assistants - and voice-activated search - will change that, according to one expert.
When voice assistants first came to market in 2013, their accuracy was about 75%, but since, that accuracy has improved to 95% - meaning voice assistants hear consumers nearly as well as the humans in their lives. This change, according to QuanticMind, is one reach voice-assisted search is going to change search engine marketing.
This, because consumers aren't only using voice assistants to find out if their football team won last night or what time the movie starts today. Now, consumers are using voice assistants to find branded coupons, product information, and much more.
"[Consumers]are able to engage with the technology more easily and more informally than they have in the past. As this relationship changes, becomes stronger and more dynamic, it's impossible to imagine that anyone is truly prepared for what this might yield for the future," said Chaitanya Chandrasekar, CEO, QuanticMind. "That said, many brands and marketers are working in real time to shift their strategies and campaigns in response to the changing search landscape. As voice assistants increasingly creep into consumers cars, for instance, brick-and-mortar retailers and restaurants are prioritizing information like location, store hours and menu items when it comes to optimizing voice search."
Where should merchants and brands be focused to create a solid voice-assisted search strategy? First, by optimizing websites and mobile sites for voice search, ensuring that load times are fast, using AMP and more structured data, and localizing search results as often as possible.
"Prior to voice assistants, the user/device interaction model for search was always text based. As a result, the current keyword landscape is almost exclusively reflective of the diction and phraseology associated with written language. However, as voice assisted search becomes increasingly popular and accurate, keywords and phrases are now reflecting spoken language. As SEO and SEM strategy shifts to account for the changing search medium, the values we ascribe to certain keywords and phrases will naturally shift as well," said Chandrasekar.
Tags: advertising, ecommerce, ecommerce content, mobile marketing, search marketing, voice assisted search marketing
Tweet
Subscribe to BizReport
Please enter your e-mail here:
Latest Headlines
- Expert: Voice search setting up to change search marketing
- Study: B2B buyers pushing budgets online
- Survey: Repeat buyers key for BTS retailers
- Reports ID trends to watch for small businesses
- Top 3 tips to prep for holiday retail
- Study finds Facebook, Instagram key for influence
- Post-GDPR, merchants adapting
- Forecast: Digital ad spend to push higher
BizReport Research Library
Download the latest marketing research & free white papers