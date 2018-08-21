Expert: Publishers must evolve strategy to compete

by Kristina Knight

According to experts the amount of time consumers are now spending with video content, either on television or digital, is increasing exponentially. Take, for example, the fact that in the 1990s most people spent an average 4.5 hours per day watching television. In 2018, that average is 10 hours, with time split between television and the digital space, including social media videos and other alternative video content.

"The pace of cord cutting in the U.S. is increasing faster than expected, and consumer attention is spread thin across various channels," said Claudia Page, SVP of Partner Products, dailymotion. "We're spending over 10 hours of total screen time per day, with 5 hours dedicated to TV, 4 hours on smartphones, and 50 minutes on Facebook alone. Cord-cutters are motivated by the availability of compelling and affordable live TV and a plethora of original content which are delivered without the need for installation fees and hardware. Platforms and streaming services are gaining by investing in editorial curation and original content."

This increase in the time spent with video is why, according to Page, publishers need to evolve their content strategy to continue gaining consumer attention, engagement, and interaction. Part of the strategy evolution should to be increase the trust associated with content providers, and do to a better job of informing consumers about the platform on which they will view the content.

"The challenge for publishers is to ensure that they are telling the right stories on the right platforms. For example, with Video, you have to focus on challenges such as the many ways an audience might interact with video across different channels, whether the player is muted, within a feed, on mobile, and so on," said Page. "Platforms traditionally have not provided context about the publisher or the legitimacy of the publisher. Platforms, by nature, are designed to drive users to interest-based subjects, and the more a user shows interest in a specific subject, the more they are targeted by advertisers and recommended similar content. But this actually creates a problem for premium publishers, as their content may not be discovered in that siphoning of the user experience. Furthermore, platforms aren't incentivized to stop hook models that drive increased engagement via highly addictive features that can drive misinformation. This creates a challenge for publishers to get discovered when content is stuck in a stream of spam and irrelevant updates."

For that reason, publishers need to being driving the conversation around platforms. This should increase content providers' transparency and increase consumer trust in the video product as well as other content presented to them.

"dailymotion has ... drawn a line in the sand and moved away from user-generated content (UGC). dailymotion focuses on only surfacing content from verified publishers. We do not editorialize content, but we do contextualize content for our viewers within our 4 key content verticals (music, entertainment, sports and news)," said Page. "dailymotion can be a true partner to publishers by creating an endemic stream of content for publishers, advertisers and users to live in within the topics that people care about most. Other platforms have to be reactive - they're playing whack-a-mole trying to identify and take down content from bad actors."

Tags: content trends, dailymotion, digital content, video advertising, video content, video marketing