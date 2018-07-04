Search BizReport
BizReport : Mobile Marketing : July 04, 2018
Study finds nearly half of app installs are reinstalls
While most marketers are focused on the number of app installs a new report indicates that more attention needs to be paid to app reinstalls. That's because nearly half of mobile apps being downloaded are actually reinstallation's of apps.
Researchers with Tune found that 42% of app installations are actually reinstalls, and within certain categories that up to 75% of app installs are actually reinstallations. Nearly every smartphone owner (98%) have reinstalled an app, with 40% reinstalling apps either weekly or monthly, and if you're wondering if the percentages are the same for both iOS and Android users, the answer is no.
About 47% of iOS users have reinstalled an app while 37% of Android users have done a reinstall. Productivity, Social Networking, and Travel apps are the most likely to be installed and reinstalled.
Researchers also found that space isn't the singular issue that causes mobile consumers to remove and then reinstall an app. While just under 300 users said they uninstall and reinstall apps because of space issues just over 350 users said they've installed and reinstalled simply to "give an app another chance".
Those space issues, by the way, also aren't dependent on consumers in emerging countries with lower end phones that have space issues. Researchers found that about one-third of apps downloaded by consumers in North America are reinstalls, 45% of Netherlands consumers are reinstalling apps. Nearly one-third of Indian consumers reinstall apps and Chinese mobile users reinstall at a rate of about 58%.
The full App Reinstalls: A Sleeping Giant in Mobile User Acquisition report can be accessed here.
Tags: app install trends, app marketing, mobile apps, mobile marketing, mobile trends, Tune
