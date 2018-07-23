Report: Prime Day success signals shift in ecomm behaviors

by Kristina Knight

The year-over-year (YoY) growth for Prime Day stands at 54% for retailers with a footprint over the $1 billion yearly sales mark. For smaller merchants, though, Prime Day wasn't a big help. In fact, merchants with a sales footprint under the $5 million mark saw a decrease in sales of 18% on Prime Day.

Overall, experts believe the 2018 Prime Day was a good kickoff to Q3 ecommerce, and they note that, historically speaking, retailers that flourished during Prime Day will likely see big growth over the upcoming Thanksgiving holiday weekend. On average, merchants who saw a 10% increase in sales during Prime Day 2017 saw revenue increase 2.1x higher than retailers who didn't see that Prime Day increase.

"We've seen a 55% lift in online sales YoY over the course of Prime Day for large retailers - massive growth that we attribute to shoppers making purchases online with a variety of retailers. As a result of Amazon's holiday increasing in popularity, numerous retailers offered deals on their own sites to combat Amazon, turning mid-July into a mini holiday shopping season. People love to comparison shop, with many turning to Amazon's competitors to compare deals and prices. Prime Day has turned into a huge opportunity for all online retailers," said Taylor Schreiner, director of Adobe Digital Insights. "Amazon's site glitches didn't negatively impact sales, with the company revealing sales were higher than ever. And photos of employees' pups successfully mitigated some of the negative sentiment around the online retailer's site difficulties."

Also according to Adobe, of the 1000 US shoppers they surveyed 32% "didn't know" about Prime Day and 23% knew about it but don't shop on it.

Adobe's experts expect the whole of Q3 to show strong growth for retailers.

